Super 7: Ardrey Kell, CISAA football teams on the rise

1. Myers Park (6-0)

Last week: No. 1

Result: Beat Rocky River 62-7

This week: Butler (4-2)

Quarterback Drake Maye threw five touchdown passes as the Mustangs destroyed Rocky River 62-7. The Mustang offense is averaging 56.8 points per game this season. That’s more than three touchdowns per game better than last year’s squad scored when they reached the regional final. Even scarier, this defense has three shutouts and allowed 31 points through six games. Both of those statistics are by far school records at this pace, but bigger tests await for Myers Park starting this week with Butler. These teams have jockeyed for position over the last couple of seasons, splitting the last four meetings. Myers Park has won two of the past three though, knocking Butler out of the playoffs both times.

2. Ardrey Kell (5-1)

Last week: No. 4

Result: Beat Harding 28-27

This week: at West Meck (3-2)

The job Greg Jachym has done in his first season with the Knights has been nothing short of miraculous. This team came into the year surrounded by the hype that maybe this could be the season they’d put it all together, but there were so many questions. Jachym and his talented team have provided all of the answers, including last week when they edged Harding by a point. But good teams find a way to win, and the Knights are proving they’re legit each and every week. This week is a battle of defending co-conference champs from last year.

3. Providence Day (5-1)

Last week: No. 3

Result: Lost 14-13 to Christ School

This week: at Charlotte Latin (6-0)

The Chargers blew a golden opportunity last week when their offense couldn’t get going against Christ School and they suffered their first loss of the season. They won’t move down, however, because of what happened around them. Defensive end Jacolbe Cowan made the announcement that he’s committed to Ohio State, and he teams with North Carolina commit Kedrick Bingley-Jones to form a nasty defensive front. They’ll need the offense to play much better, but this front four is good enough to carry the Chargers to a state title.

4. Butler (4-2)

Last week: No. 5

Result: Beat Porter Ridge 35-14

This week: at Myers Park (6-0)

The Bulldogs struggled to do anything last week and ended regulation tied before beating winless Rocky River in overtime. Last week, the Bulldogs got defensive and shut down a Porter Ridge ground attack that had been running for close to 300 yards per game during their four-game win streak. But the Bulldogs were resilient, limiting the Pirates to just 37 rushing yards on a paltry 1.3 yards per carry. They’ll need more of that defense this week as the Bulldogs try to slow down unbeaten Myers Park.

5. Charlotte Latin (6-0)

Last week: No. 6

Result: Beat High Point Christian (28-14)

This week: at Providence Day (5-1)

The Hawks just keep winning. For the second consecutive week, coach Justin Hardin led his team to big road wins, this one defeating High Point Christian by two touchdowns. The Hawks defense forced five turnovers to help with their effort. Offensively, Charles Watson threw a pair of touchdowns to Andrew Sumichrast and Carter Stockwell, who also added a rushing touchdown. Ja’varis Bufford also added a late score that essentially put the game away. A win over the Chargers would make a big statement.

6. Country Day (6-1)

Last week: No. 7

Result: Beat Catawba Ridge 28-21

This week: at Ravenscroft (5-2)

Quarterback Russell Tabor and receiver Stephen Payne have a nice connection going, and the two helped carry Country Day to a big non-conference win last week against Fort Mill’s newest public school. Tabor was 8-of-15 for 165 yards, two touchdowns and a pick. Tabor also ran five times for 18 yards and another two scores. Payne was the beneficiary of both Tabor touchdown passes and finished with four catches for 117 yards.

7. Charlotte Christian (3-2)

Last week: N/R

Result: Beat Trinity Christian (28-20)

This week: Christ School (4-1)

The Knights took down a Trinity Christian team that was unbeaten with star running back Chavon Mceachern and three offensive linemen that are 350 pounds or bigger. They hadn’t scored less than 49 points in a game, but the Knights defense tightened up and played exceptionally well. Offensively, Henry Rutledge led the ground game that has the Knights back in business after an unexpected loss to Country Day. Charlotte Christian will have to defend the pass this week against the Greenies, but a win could set them up to run the table down the stretch.

Dropped out: Charlotte Catholic (2-3)