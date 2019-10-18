Providence Day XC wins 20th straight CISAA crown

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Day boys cross country team dominated the Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association conference championship after Christian Landis won the individual race and the Chargers put six of the first seven runners across the finish line in a dominating show of power.

Landis won the overall race with a time of 15:46, which was about 15 seconds clear of the field.

Providence Day, who wrapped up their 20th straight league title, also got incredibly strong runs from Jason Krell (16:01, second), Colter Nichols (16:17, third), Adam Habas (16:35, fifth), Andrew Riolo (16:50, sixth) and John Alfred Smith (17:02, seventh).

The rest of the boys top 10 included Bryson Mace, Covenant Day (16:24, fifth), Charles Harris, Charlotte Latin (17:13, eighth), Conner Kleiderer, Country Day (17:16, ninth) and AJ Chardiet, Country Day (17:18, 10th).

Providence Day won easily on the boys side with 17 points and was followed by County Day (57, second), Charlotte Latin (84, third), Covenant Day (88, fourth), Cannon (152, fifth) and Charlotte Christian (157, 10th).

On the girls side, Country Day senior Sophie Spada won the race by over 15 seconds, but the Bucs took second place behind conference champion Charlotte Latin.

Spada won her second consecutive conference title with a time of 18:50, which was the only run under 19 minutes.

Charlotte Latin’s Mary Schleusner placed second (19:14) and was followed by Eva Linder, Covenant Day (19:15, third); Ashley Horowitz, Providence Day (19:42, fourth); Harper Shaw, Country Day (19:52, fifth); Olivia Jones, Charlotte Christian (19:55, sixth); Lindsay Smith, Providence Day (20:23, seventh); Marion Donald, Charlotte Latin (20:27, eighth); Madeline Pease, Charlotte Latin (20:32, ninth); and Sydney Wood, Cannon (20:34, 10th).

The Hawks won the race with 43 points and were followed by Country Day (65, second), Providence Day (75, third), Covenant Day (77, fourth), Cannon (126, fifth) and Charlotte Christian (136, 10th).

Providence Day eighth-grader Morgan Boonshaft won the middle school girls 3K race while teammate and classmate Zach Makemson won the boys 3K. Country Day was the girls championship, while Providence Day was the middle school boys champ.