High school game picks for Oct. 4

Harding (3-3) at Ardrey Kell (4-1)

First-year Harding coach Van Smith has done a nice job restoring the Rams after a disappointing 2018. Ardrey Kell has been playing some good football though and has some serious playmakers on both sides of the ball.

Winner: Ardrey Kell

Porter Ridge (4-1) at Butler (3-2)

Porter Ridge has found continuity in its run game and has reeled off four straight wins behind Brandon Perry and his nine rushing TDs. Butler wants to run the ball, too, behind its big line and star back Jamal Worthy. Whoever runs the ball better wins this crucial Southwestern 4A matchup.

Winner: Porter Ridge

Charlotte Catholic (2-2) at Weddington (5-0)

Charlotte Catholic seemed to get back on track with a dominating defensive effort and punishing ground attack with Paul Neel. Weddington hasn’t taken their foot off the gas pedal since winning it all last year. The victor will likely win the Southern Carolinas Conference.

Winner: Weddington

Trinity Christian (4-0) at Charlotte Christian (2-2)

Trinity Christian hasn’t scored less than 49 points in any of its four wins this season, and running back Chavon Mceachern has three 200-plus yard rushing performances, 902 yards and nine touchdowns this season. Charlotte Christian is reeling after falling to Country Day last week.

Winner: Trinity Chrisian

Metrolina Christian (3-3) at Covenant Day (2-4)

Metrolina Christian has had a brutal schedule over the past few weeks and are awaiting a breakout game where their offense can run wild. David Billiard had three sacks in the last Covenant Day win, but their defense needs another good performance here.

Winner: Metrolina Christian

Charlotte Latin (5-0) and High Point Christian (5-1)

Coach Justin Hardin led Charlotte Latin to a huge road win last week and has them playing good football. They’ll need to be road warriors again to stop quarterback Luke Homol and receiver John Saunders Jr.

Winner: High Point Christian

Independence (2-3) at East Meck (1-4)

Independence got smoked in their first conference game of the season, falling 42-6 to Hickory Ridge. Running back Davion Nelson and the Patriots need to get right this week against a team that’s lost big the past two weeks.

Winner: Independence

Myers Park (5-0) at Rocky River (0-4)

Myers Park is playing inspired football and appear to be a team that will be playing into December. Rocky River’s record is misleading as they took Butler to overtime last week, but they won’t have the same success here.

Winner: Myers Park

Berry (1-3) at Providence (1-5)

Berry has lost three straight games, struggling to contain teams with its porous defense. Providence has lost five straight games and badly needs to get on track if the Panthers are going to replicate last season.

Winner: Providence

Christ School (3-1) at Providence Day (5-0)

Christ School and quarterback Navy Shuler are coming off a loss to Charlotte Latin at home, but they’re dangerous. Providence Day quarterback Cody Cater and receiver Jesiah Davis have a nice thing going and the Chargers defense is allowing just eight points per game.

Winner: Providence Day

South Meck (0-5) at Olympic (4-2)

The Sabres have had the toughest schedule so far this season, and it doesn’t get any easier in the second week of conference play. Olympic has turned things around in a hurry and could be So. Meck 7 title chasers.

Winner: Olympic