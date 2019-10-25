High school football game picks

Ardrey Kell (7-1) at Berry (1-6)

Ardrey Kell is getting big plays from their defense and has a dynamic offense led by quarterback Jared Joseph and star receiver/linebacker Cedric Gray. Berry hasn’t had much go right this season and shouldn’t be much of a problem this week.

Winner: Ardrey Kell

Hickory Ridge (6-2) at Butler (5-3)

Hickory Ridge got humbled in a bad loss to Myers Park last week, but the Ragin’ Bulls had Butler’s number last season when they won 47-14 and they want second place in the conference. Butler struggled to throw the ball but has an impressive run game that will be put to the test.

Winner: Butler

Charlotte Catholic (4-3) at Parkwood (5-3)

Charlotte Catholic has overcome the mid-season transfer of leading rusher Lamagea McDowell and has won two straight games via shutouts. Parkwood started the season 5-1 with quarterback Brock Cain leading the way but has dropped two straight.

Winner: Charlotte Catholic



Charlotte Christian (5-2) at Providence Day (6-2)

Charlotte Christian made a big statement last week by defeating previously unbeaten Latin, but it’s really the first game since opening night they’ve been healthy. Providence Day avoided a three-game slide by staving off Trinity Christian, but the Chargers haven’t beaten Christian in 12 consecutive games, dating back to 2012.

Winner: Charlotte Christian

Country Day (8-1) at Charlotte Latin (7-1)

This is a huge game for both upstart programs. Country Day has won four straight since losing to Providence Day with quarterback Russell Tabor accounting for both TDs last week. Charlotte Latin lost in a game last week in a tale-of-two-halves game against Christian but would love a bounceback.

Winner: Charlotte Latin

Covenant Day (3-6) at Rabun Gap (7-2)

Covenant Day looked great in their big win last week, rushing for over 330 yards and holding Hickory Grove to 39 yards of net total offense. This week is a much bigger challenge with Rabun Gap and quarterback Matt Linn.

Winner: Rabun Gap

Garinger (1-7) at Independence (4-4)

Garinger got their first win of the season a couple of weeks ago but were manhandled by Porter Ridge last week. Independence may be without quarterback junior quarterback Arnold Taylor, but it likely won’t matter in this one.

Winner: Independence

Myers Park (8-0) at East Meck (1-7)

The Myers Park defense is still allowing hardly anyone can score, and the offense can keep up with anyone if they ever needed to. East Meck has a win on their resume, but they won’t be adding to it this week.

Winner: Myers Park

Providence (3-5) at Harding (4-4)



Providence has suddenly won two straight as they look to lean on their running attack and hopefully make a run like last year. Harding is coming off a win and are a dangerous team with new coach Vann Smith.

Winner: Providence

Rocky River (1-6) at Porter Ridge (5-3)

Rocky River finally got in the win column last week after so many close calls including taking Butler to overtime. Porter Ridge loves to run the ball, and if they get anything over 250 yards they’re usually a good bet to win the game.

Winner: Porter Ridge