High school football game picks

Ardrey Kell (5-1) at West Meck (3-2)

Jared Joseph, Cedric Gray and Michael Hetzel continue to star on offense for Ardrey Kell, who may have been fortunate to win by one point over Harding last week. West Meck tied for the conference championship last year, and running back Willie Hopper Jr. and Jmari Taylor have already run for over 1,000 yards combined.

Winner: Ardrey Kell



Butler (4-2) at Myers Park (6-0)



The heavyweights of the Southwestern 4A meet for the showdown of the year. Myers Park is averaging more than 58 points per game while the defense has allowed just 31 total points through six games this year. Butler clamped down on Porter Ridge’s run game last week and showed why that defense can be elite. Can the offense keep up, though?

Winner: Myers Park



Sun Valley (1-5) at Charlotte Catholic (2-3)

Parkwood mauled Sun Valley 40-6 last week, officially putting an end to any playoff hopes unless the Spartans score a few highly improbable wins starting with this one. As bad as the Cougars looked last week, they are the defending state champs until someone beats them in the playoffs and should come out playing with a purpose.

Winner: Charlotte Catholic



Charlotte Christian (3-2) at Christ School (4-1)

Charlotte Christian looked much better last week with backup Brett Adams holding it down for injured starter Matthew Tuomala. Christ School has one of the top QBs in the state with Navy Shuler, but this Christian defense looked unbreakable last week.

Winner: Charlotte Christian

Country Day (6-1) at Ravenscroft (4-2)

Country Day quarterback Russell Tabor is making big plays with his arm and legs, leading the Bucs revival. Ravenscroft quarterback Gavin Mason has over 1,000 yards, 14 touchdowns and loves to spread the ball around. Whichever quarterback plays better wins.

Winner: Country Day



Charlotte Latin (6-0) at Providence Day (5-1)

The winner of this game will be set to challenge for the league title while the loser automatically gets put in a tough spot. Latin forced five turnovers last week and got another great game from quarterback Charles Watson and running back Carter Stockwell. The Providence Day defense is nasty, but the offense has to get it in gear against this opportunistic defense.

Winner: Providence Day



Covenant Day (2-5) at High Point Christian (4-2)



Covenant Day moved the ball well last week against Metrolina Christian but couldn’t stop the Warriors defensively despite forcing three turnovers. Speaking of turnovers, High Point Christian committed five of them at home last week and could be upset prone.

Winner: High Point Christian



Independence (3-3) at Porter Ridge (4-2)

Indy quarterback Arnold Taylor threw for over 300 yards and three touchdowns with Brevin Caldwell and Trevor Bryan (two TDs) as the beneficiaries. Porter Ridge was limited to 1.3 yards per carry last week at Butler, but the Pirates want to run the ball. Who wins the battle of two conflicting styles of play?



Winner: Porter Ridge



Providence (2-5) at South Meck (0-7)

Providence got going on the ground with Jamir Price and Jake Snapp, who scored two rushing touchdowns and on a 70-something yard catch and run. South Meck is still looking for its first win of the season and should get it soon, just maybe not this week as the Panthers look to run through the conference schedule.

Winner: Providence



Rocky River (0-5) at Hickory Ridge (5-1)

Rocky River was very impressive in a close loss to Butler two weeks ago but couldn’t even get in the way of Myers Park last week. Hickory Ridge is still alive in the Southwestern 4A title chase and won’t be distracted this week.

WInner: Hickory Ridge