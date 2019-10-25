Football Super 7: Mustangs dominate as CISAA shakes out

1. Myers Park (8-0)

Last week: No. 1

Result: Beat Hickory Ridge 52-14

This week: at East Meck (1-7)

Each and every week starts with a recap of how all-everything quarterback Drake Maye did, but he’s the straw that stirs the Mustangs’ high-energy drink. Maye, the Alabama recruit, completed all of his first nine attempts and finished 14-of-19 for 250 yards and four TDs. N.C. State commit Porter Rooks caught two of them and Texas A&M commit Moose Muhammad had the others. Those two often line up in tandem on the same side of the field, by the way, so good luck to opposing defensive backs. Hickory Ridge, which entered 6-1 and as a perceived threat, was no match. This week, East Meck is coming off a 43-7 loss to winless Rocky River. They will have no shot here. The Eagles have scored 61 points through eight games and, with all seriousness, the Mustangs could outscore their season-long total, this game included, by themselves in this one.

2. Ardrey Kell (7-1)

Last week: No. 2

Result: Beat Olympic 31-7

This week: at Berry (1-6)

The Knights took awhile to get going, but once they did quarterback Jared Joseph and his teammates made their statement. Joseph threw three of his four touchdown passes in the decisive second half and finished the game with 347 yards passing on 33-of-46 attempts. Stephen Bauer, Cedric Gray and Kaci Seegars put the Olympic offense on lockdown even though they came into the game expecting to challenge the Knights for the top spot in the conference. This week, the Knights face a Berry team that hasn’t done much to this part of the season and should offer little resistance on both sides of the ball.

3. Country Day (8-1)

Last week: No. 4

Result: Beat Christ School 13-7

This week: at Charlotte Latin (7-1)

The Bucs move up to their highest position in the Super 7 since 2012 when Michael Radford was quarterbacking coach Drew Witman’s dad’s team, but the Bucs deserve it after they continued their resurgence with a grind-it-out win over a very good Christ School team. Russell Tabor ran for a touchdown and threw the game winner later in the third quarter to keep them in line to move into Division I as a top seed after winning the Division II title last year. To do so, the Bucs are going to need to stave off rival Latin, who will be highly motivated after letting Charlotte Christian come back and beat them last week.

4. Providence Day (6-2)

Last week: No. 5

Result: Beat Trinity Christian 38-19

This week: Charlotte Christian (5-2)

I wrongly picked the Chargers to drop their third straight games against Fayetteville power Trinity Christian, but that was not the case at all as they scored 21 fourth-quarter points to break the game wide open. The Chargers regrouped and secured a huge win as Nickel Fields ran 24 times for 158 yards and two touchdowns and Cody Cater found Thomas Flynn and Davis Harry for touchdown receptions. That sets up a huge showdown with their fiercest rivals Charlotte Christian, who got back in the playoff picture by beating unbeaten Latin after the Hawks knocked off the Chargers last week. A win and Providence Day is a top seed in the Division I brackets, but a loss could be costly in a crowded playoff picture.

5. Butler (5-3)

Last week: No. 6

Result: Beat Independence 23-15

This week: Hickory Ridge (6-2)

The Bulldogs got quarterback Parrish Metzger back from injury, but continued to ride their ground attack with Jamal Worthy (20 rushes, 131 carries and a TD) as the main beneficiary. They didn’t play the perfect game, but got past their rivals in a game with heightened tensions after the Patriot field was vandalized before on Thursday night. It was a nice win, but this week they face a Hickory Ridge team that has played well until they were embarrassed last week against Myers Park. There is no love lost between these two teams despite their new conference affiliation.

6. Charlotte Christian (5-2)

Last week: No. 7

Result: Beat Charlotte Latin 27-14

This week: at Providence Day (6-2)

The Knights looked flat in the first half as they committed three turnovers and trailed Charlotte Latin 14-0. Then halftime happened and the Knights were the aggressor with JB Awolowo scoring a pair of touchdowns and Henry Rutledge wearing down a tiring defense. That win was huge after the Knights lost to Country Day earlier this season, but this week is bigger. The Chargers are their biggest rival and looking to dethrone the Knights, but Charlotte Christian is healthy for the first time since opening night with Rutledge and quarterback Matthew Tuomala back from length injuries.

7. Charlotte Latin (7-1)

Last week: No. 3

Result: Lost 27-14 to Charlotte Christian

This week: Country Day (8-1)

The Hawks looked oh-so-good in the first half as they created three turnovers and entered halftime with a 14-0 lead on the two-time defending champs. But hardly anything went right for them in the second half as turnovers, penalties and missed opportunities caused them to freefall in the rankings this week. The four-spot fall is harsh for a team that has looked great to this point, but this week’s matchup to close the regular season is huge. The loser of this game likely moves down to Division II while the winner will earn their right to play for the Division I title for the first time since the reclassification began following the 2017 season.