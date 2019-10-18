Football: Myers Park handles Butler with team effort

CHARLOTTE – When coach Scott Chadwick broke his Myers Park team down following their smothering 31-13 win over Butler on Oct. 11, he ended with a statement that must have resonated with his players.



“Let’s do something that’s never been done before,” Chadwick said.



The team got excited about his statement, but his team has a chance to do just that.



Chadwick has set program records when he has won 11, 12 and 13 games in each of the past three seasons.



Last year, the Mustangs made it to the regional final where they fell to Vance, but that game could have gone their way as Myers Park built an early lead, but an injury to a key lineman derailed their chances.



This season, they’ve come back with a vengeance.



The Mustangs are 7-0 and the top team in the Associated Press’s statewide media poll.



They have superstars abound, and those guys are putting up huge numbers this season.



The Mustangs average 53.2 points per game, which is nearly 18 points more than last season’s record-setting offense.



Even more, the defense is giving up 6.3 points per game, which is nearly four points less than last season’s program-best.



So when Chadwick tells his players to do something that’s never been done before he isn’t just blowing smoke trying to fire up his team. No, Chadwick knows this team can be historically great if they live up to their potential in all three phases of the game.



That includes special teams, another area where the Mustangs are excelling. Twan Flip Jr. and Moose Muhammad have scored this season in the kick return game and Muhammad at punter and Matthew Dennis at kicker help the Mustangs with the field position game in the rare instances when the offense doesn’t cap drives with a touchdown. Dennis has field goal range to 50 yards. He converted a crucial 23-yard field goal in the Butler game that put Myers Park up 24-13 with six minutes to play in the game.



“He doesn’t get the credit that he deserves, not at all,” Chadwick said. “But he is a weapon, a big-time weapon for us. The field goal was huge because it put us up two scores, but he put every kick in the end zone and he’s just a big-time weapon. So is Moose as a punter. He doesn’t get a lot of credit for the punter that he is.”



Another part of the team that’s underrated is the defense. Although they’re playing the best that any Myers Park defense has ever played, not a lot is talked about on that side of the ball.



“This is the best defense we’ve had here,” said senior cornerback Jordan Brown, a three-year starter for the Mustangs. “We work hard, so it’s our work ethic, but we play as a team and look out for each other. We’re playing well and we played well tonight. We need to keep our heads down and keep working hard Monday through Thursday and outwork our opponents.”



Brown had an interception in the win and is part of a very good secondary featuring himself and fellow three-year starters Blake Wicks and Cameron Roseman-Sinclair, a North Carolina commit and a ballhawk on the field.



The secondary has helped ease in a linebacker corps that was depleted from graduation save for Roe Chitwood, another of the Mustangs three-year starters who makes a huge impact from the middle of the defense.



Against Butler, Chitwood had a memorable day with leading his defensive teammates. He enjoyed going against the Bulldogs’ talented and physical offensive line.



“They are a big, physical team and they have a great line – the best line we’ve played all year,” the star linebacker said. “That’s a great team we beat right there and we needed it. We have a good team coming in next week (Hickory Ridge) and I’m happy because teams haven’t run the ball my way yet, but I knew Butler was going to try me. But we play with 11 hats to the ball and it’s accountability to your teammates. That’s what we’re all about.”



Chitwood also scored his first high school touchdown as an eligible receiver on a pass play around the goal line against Butler.



“I hadn’t had one yet in high school, and Drake looked at me and said, ‘OK, let’s do it,’” Chitwood said. “We practice that play multiple times a week and it was a good feeling. I forgot what that’s like. My stomach was turning, but it was a nice feeling. It was awesome.”



While his touchdown was cool, Chitwood has mostly made a big impact in the middle of this vaunted defense.



“Roe is the leader of that group, but was a team effort with the guys up front playing well and the guys in the secondary making a bunch of tackles out there, too,” Chadwick said.



While all of that is going on, the offense is putting up ridiculous numbers behind Alabama commit Drake Maye, running back brothers Tim and Jacob Newman and receivers Flip, Texas A&M commit Muhammad, N.C. State commit Patrick Rooks, Jordan Bly and tight end and Division I recruit Logan Mauldin.



There aren’t many weaknesses on this team as of yet, but the stretch run is coming with 6-1 Hickory Ridge coming to play this week and games upcoming with Porter Ridge and Independence, who are both currently 4-3.



From there, Chadwick and his team truly do something that’s never done before.



“It was a good win for us (against Butler) because it was nice to see us get challenged a little bit and to have to respond to adversity a little bit,” he said. “I’m proud of how we handled ourselves and how we played.”