Charlotte Christian football ready to push for 3-peat

Charlotte Latin receiver Michael Finke high points a pass in Latin’s 27-14 loss to Charlotte Christian. Andrew Stark/SCW photo

CHARLOTTE – Aside from one down season in 2015, much of the past eight years has been spent with Charlotte Christian dominating football games under coach Jason Estep.

During those eight seasons, the Knights have compiled a 74-10 overall record – even including the 7-4 2015 record that counts as their “down” season. His teams have claimed five state titles during that stretch and played in and lost on a failed 2-point attempt in another that would have won the game at the buzzer.

But on Oct. 18, as his team headed into the locker room down 14-0 to unbeaten Charlotte Latin, Estep wasn’t happy, especially after he’d watched the Knights squander two red zone opportunities with turnovers, throw a costly interception and play a very un Charlotte Christian-like first half.

“We came in at halftime and we lit into them and just told them to wake up,” Estep said. “I feel like we’ve played a tough enough schedule, we’re now to the point where we’re totally healthy and as healthy as we’ve been all year. The only team that can beat us is us. In the first half, Charlotte Christian beat Charlotte Christian and that was frustrating because offensively we fumble, we fumble on the goal line and then we throw a pick and it’s just like, ‘Really?’ We told them they’ve worked on it all week and they needed to make the decision to go out and play.”

Charlotte Latin had opened the game with a scoring drive that lasted 5 minutes, 57 seconds. The Knights did the same thing to open the second half, but they stalled out on fourth down and goal after a drive that spanned 6:47 off the third quarter clock.

The Knights decided to go for the touchdown, potentially wasting a nearly 7-minute drive with no points.

But quarterback Matthew Tuomala, playing his first game since an opening day injury sidelined him the last five contests, lofted a pass toward the corner of the end zone.

Christian receiver JB Awolowo and a Latin defender both seemed to have control of the ball, but Awolowo came down with it and cut the Latin lead to 14-7.

“We had a corner route, so I ran the corner and the ball was put there and I caught it,” Awolowo said. “It looked like he took it from me, but I had it coming down and then he ripped it from me. It was all me. I had it the whole way,”

Awolowo would have another big play – a 46-yard catch-and-run that gave the Knights their first lead at 21-14 – and finished the game with three catches, 73 yards and both Tuomala touchdown throws.

Awolowo said he was challenged by Estep’s halftime speech, and knew he needed to help make a difference.

“Honestly, we came in and coach told us, ‘Look, we’re down and we’re not playing as well as we need to be and this isn’t Charlotte Christian football,’” he said. “He told us someone has to flip the switch and I think our freshman, Liam Groulx, started that fire for us.”

Groulx caught a 34-yard touchdown pass from Brett Adams that tied the score at 14, and finished with a team-high five catches for 60 yards.

The Knights also dominated on the ground with Henry Rutledge running 29 times for 145 yards and a touchdown that gave the Knights their final margin in the 27-14 comeback win.

“It feels great to come out here and beat one of our greatest rivals. It’s an amazing feeling,” Rutledge said. “We set an example. They were undefeated and it’s one of our greatest rivals. Everyone has been doubting us, but we showed them. It’s a statement.”

The Knights did get to 5-2 on the season and right back in the mix of the Division I playoff picture after winning the past two championships.

Even bigger, though, is what this means going forward.

Tuomala completed 10-of-11 passes for 115 yards and two touchdowns in his return. While he was out, Adams, naturally a tight end, filled in. Adams was 2-for-2 passing in the Latin game with the touchdown to Groulx.

It’s the first time since the opener the Knights have been healthy, and that’s a scary thing for opponents with Tuomala back running their offense.

“You want the kid to come back and play because he’s worked so hard, but the nice thing is it allows Brett to go back to tight end and it allows us to be who we are and do what we do,” Estep said. “We’ve been a little bit out of sync with our normal. Brett did an unbelievable job of coming in and doing what he’s done, but now with Matthew over the hump it allows us to do normal things and get back to our offense.”

With the defense pitching a shutout in the second half and holding Latin to under 200 yards of offense and 4-of-15 on third and fourth-down plays for the game, this sure seems like the Christian teams of old who have steamrolled through opponents.

“Sometimes injury equals adversity, and we had to go through that,” Estep said. “Overall, the win is good. Hopefully what we’ve done by testing our kids early and playing a tough schedule, getting healthy now finally and hopefully that’s enough. This thing is wide open for us now, so if we go out and do what we do, we should be good to go.”