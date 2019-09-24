Super 7: Maye, Myers Park pass first big test of the season

1. Myers Park (4-0)

Last week: No. 1

Result: Beat Hough 68-21

This week: at Garinger (0-4)

So much for that. Hough was supposed to present a challenge for the Mustangs, but maybe their only challenge in this one was finding new ways to score. Twan Flip caught a touchdown pass and blocked two kicks, both of which he returned for scores. Drake Maye threw for a school record six touchdowns and ran for another. The offense is proving to be elite. The defense finally surrendered a few points, but they’re averaging just six per game. The Mustangs go on the road this week to winless Garinger, who has been outscored 185-34 and lost 69-8 to Harding earlier this season. This one will get out of hand quickly, but tougher tests await, including Butler on Oct. 11.

2. Charlotte Christian (2-1)

Last week: No. 2

Result: Beat Covenant Day 35-3

This week: at Country Day (4-1)

All-state baseball player Brett Adams took over at quarterback for the Knights and had a nice debut, going 14-of-23 for 290 yards and four touchdowns. WIth him stabilizing the quarterback position, the Knights were able to let off some steam after having a game canceled and getting blown out in the past two weeks. This week is another tough test. Country Day is 4-1 and may feel like they let one get away at Providence Day last week. This is also the matchup of Division I and Division II champs and should be a closely contested game.

3. Charlotte Catholic (1-2)

Last week: No. 3

Result: Bye

This week: Monroe (3-1)

The Cougars finally get back to playing football against teams from the state after two games against national competition and then back-to-back bye weeks. This team will be amped up to take the field again, but they better be careful this week as Monroe could be a trap game. They nearly upset the Cougars last season and the Redhawks have playmakers all over the field who should test the secondary and one of the best set of linebackers around. If the Cougar run game wears them down, Catholic has a chance to win big, but if the game’s close, Monroe could pull off a big upset.

4. Providence Day (4-0)

Last week: No. 4

Result: Beat Country Day 28-16

This week: at Metrolina Christian (3-2)

Providence Day got down 9-0 early but hunkered down to overwhelm Country Day last week. Cody Cater threw three touchdown passes. Jesiah Davis had eight catches, 142 yards and a touchdown. Davis also intercepted a pass on defense. Nickel Fields led a punishing running attack. Defensive stars Jacolbe Cowan and Kedrick Bingley-Jones terrorized Country Day quarterback Russell Tabor. The Chargers face a good Metrolina Christian team this week that should be able to score some points, although probably not enough.

5. Butler (2-2)

Last week: No. 5

Result: Beat Providence 34-3

This week: Rocky River (0-3)

After a brutal stretch to open the season, the Bulldogs had their get-right game against Providence come at the perfect time before conference play begins next week. Jamal Worthy ran for 144 yards and two touchdowns and caught a pair of receptions for 48 more yards in the win. Quarterback Parish Metzger threw for 153 yards and two scores. The Butler ran game compiled more than 200 yards. Defensively, they held the Panthers to under 100 yards of total offense as they set to defend their Southwestern 4A crown. Winless Rocky River starts that process this week.

6. Ardrey Kell (3-1)

Last week: No. 6

Result: Bye

This week: South Meck (0-5)

The Knights played the first four games about as well as possible, although they’ve somewhat become comeback kids after letting early leads slip away. They are in a great spot as they try to win the So. Meck 7 title outright this season after tying last year. They’ll start that quest with winless South Meck, who has been bruised and battered by a ridiculously tough early-season schedule. The Knights should continue that trend for a Sabres team being outscored 222-21 so far this season.

7. Charlotte Latin (4-0)

Last week: No. 7

Result: Beat North Raleigh Christian 49-6

This week: Christ School (3-0)

The Hawks are 4-0 and have outscored teams 163-19 this season, although those teams have compiled just a 6-13 record this year. Charles Watson ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more as the Hawks soared to another win on the road. They have been awfully impressive to start the season, but this week will be their first real test of the year. Christ School is quarterbacked by Navy Shuler, an Appalachian State commit and the son of former NFL quarterback Heath Shuler. The Hawks have lost both games played in the series, including falling 28-13 last year.