Super 7: Bucs cause major shakeup after upset

1. Myers Park (5-0)

Last week: No. 1

Result: Beat Garinger 59-0

This week: at Rocky River (0-4)

The Mustangs started a little slow, but picked it up tremendously and rolled over a bad Garinger football team. It was the usual suspects on offense. Drake Maye threw four more touchdowns. Twan Flip, the Country Day transfer, has added even more explosiveness to an offense that can light up the scoreboard. Flip, an above-average return man, scored on a run and on a receiving touchdown. Maye found Flip, Moose Muhammad and Jordan Bly, who scored twice, on his touchdown throws. The Mustangs will look to keep it going against a winless, yet dangerous, Rocky River team.

2. Charlotte Catholic (2-2)

Last week: No. 3

Result: Beat Monroe 41-10

This week: at Weddington (5-0)

The Cougars were supposed to be tested by the athletic Monroe passing game, but the Redhawks couldn’t get much going against the smothering defense. It was the usual suspects with Billy Brewer, Jacob Schachte, Ty Foley and Liam Barbee, but Sean Butterfield and Connor Daughtery had standout games, too. Offensively, Paul Neel was over 150 yards on the ground and scored twice as the Cougars churned up over 300 yards rushing. Next up is the showdown of the season with defending 3-A champion (Catholic) taking on 3-AA champs (Weddington) with all-American running back Will Shipley. This should be fun.

3. Providence Day (5-0)

Last week: No. 4

Result: Beat Metrolina Christian 41-10

This week: Christ School (3-1)

After a losing season last year, this Chargers team is on a mission. They are huge up front with their dominating defensive front, and teams can’t get into any sort of rhythm offensively when they’re constantly under pressure. Kedrick Bingley-Jones, Jacolbe Cowan, Jackson Concannon and Zach Lohavichan limited Metrolina to just 161 yards of offense and helped force three interceptions. Offensively, Cody Cater is a three-year starter and has mastered the offense. He’s in tune with Jesiah Davis (five catches, 126 yards and two touchdowns) while Nickel Fields (64 total yards and two touchdowns) and freshman JT Smith (105 yards of offense and a touchdown) lead a bruising run attack. They seem to have it all but must slow Christ School QB Navy Shuler and the dangerous passing attack.

4. Ardrey Kell (4-1)

Last week: No. 6

Result: Beat South Meck 34-13

This week: Harding (3-3)

Quarterback Jared Joseph continues to be a star in the making. Last week, he threw three more touchdown passes to bring his total to 13 total scores over the past three weeks, including a pick-6 interception on defense. The Knights could have used Joseph on the 75-yard touchdown they gave up last week, but this team is well rounded and has a bona fide star in North Carolina commit Cedric Gray, who caught all three of those TD passes this week and always is a terror from his linebacker spot. The Knights are in a great spot to run away with the So. Meck 7 title, but they have to get past a Harding team looking to get back into the mix after a down season last year. AK has all of the pieces to have a very special year under rookie head coach Greg Jachym.

5. Butler (3-2)

Last week: No. 5

Result: Beat Rocky River 14-7 in OT

This week: Porter Ridge (4-1)

Well that was close, Bulldog fans. Last week, Butler put together a nice early drive that was capped off by a Jamal Worthy rushing touchdown, but that was all the offense the Bulldogs could muster. Winless Rocky River scored with about five minutes to play to force overtime, but Butler scored on its first possession and stopped the Ravens to win. Games like that aren’t common for the dominant Butler teams of old, but they better get it fixed soon. Porter Ridge has averaged more than 300 rushing yards in four straight wins. Both teams want to succeed on the ground. Whoever does it best will win.

6. Charlotte Latin (5-0)

Last week: No. 7

Result: Beat Christ School 25-7

This week: High Point Christian (5-1)

The Hawks sent a big message last week and move up a spot because of it. Playing against unbeaten Christ School on the road and against their star quarterback, Appalachian State commit Navy Shuler, the Latin defense allowed just seven points, the lowest Christ School has scored in a game since 2016. That’s impressive. Offensively, new quarterback Charles Watson has found a home and has a nice connection with Andrew Sumichrast and his receivers, while running backs Carter Stockwell and Ja’varis Bufford balance out the offense. They look legit.

7. Country Day (5-1)

Last week: Not ranked

Result: Beat Charlotte Christian 26-14

This week: Catawba Ridge (2-3)

The Bucs pulled off the upset of the season to this point, knocking off Division 1 champion Charlotte Christian, who falls from second in this poll to totally out in one week’s time. Coach Drew Witman deserves a lot of credit for building this team up, and they beat Christian for the first time in the last eight tries. The past two meetings resulted in shutout losses, but they were ready for the challenge. Quarterback Russell Tabor threw for a touchdown and ran for another. Running back Quentin Cooper ran for 109 yards and a score. Stephan Payne hauled in Tabor’s touchdown strike and had over 70 receiving yards. The Bucs should win this week, but they’re a team trending in the right direction.

Dropped out: Charlotte Christian (2-2)