Game Picks for Sept. 20

Providence (1-3) at Butler (1-2)

Providence has dropped three straight since opening with a shutout of East Meck. Butler has been blown out in its last two, but they’ve won 12 straight in this series and should prevail.

Winner: Butler

Covenant Day (1-3) at Charlotte Christian (1-1)

Covenant Day nearly got their second win last week with Edwin Barnes running for over 100 yards, but they fell 18-15 to Wake Christian. Charlotte Christian is coming off a beatdown and hasn’t played in a week. It won’t matter.

Winner: Charlotte Christian

Country Day (4-0) at Providence Day (3-0)

Here we go, finally a big conference game with a ton on the line. Country Day has run the ball exceptionally and played well defensively. Providence Day, quite frankly, hasn’t played anyone of note, but isn’t this the year they can challenge Charlotte Christian?

Winner: Providence Day

Charlotte Latin (3-0) at North Raleigh Christian (1-2)

Charlotte Latin has overcome the loss of their starting quarterback and are moving on well it seems. The offensive line must protect their new starter, but the Hawks should be able to drive home happy.

Winner: Charlotte Latin

Myers Park (3-0) at Hough (1-2)

Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye was perfect in his passing completion last week and he has a new favorite target in Porter Rooks. Hough is a lot better than its record indicates and should give the Mustangs some pushback, but it won’t be enough.

Winner: Myers Park

South Meck (0-4) at Vance (2-0)

The Sabres have been outscored 183-14 so far this season, but have played probably the toughest non-conference schedules in the state. Their time will come, just not this week against the Western Regional champions.

Winner: Vance