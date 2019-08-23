Football Super 7 for Aug. 23

1. Myers Park

The Mustangs come into this season with so many expectations but they barely escaped a scrimmage at Mooresville as time expired. That won’t happen in Week 1 as they will come out focused and ready. Drake Maye could easily have over 300 passing yards against a weak Olympic secondary this week.

2. Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Catholic comes into this season ready to quiet some of the critics. The Cougars will be stout on the ground and the defense is going to be nearly as stingy as it’s been the past two seasons when they’ve walked off the field champions. This one could get ugly.

3. Charlotte Christian

The Knights have a daunting task trying to stop Sun Valley skill guys Gavin Blackwell, Tacory Robinson and Deuce Wilson. The Spartan coaching staff is trying to remain quiet, but it seems freshman Carson Black, who tore up the JV ranks, will start at quarterback. He’s going to be a star, but Charlotte Christian coach Jason Estep and his staff will have some crazy looks drawn up to confuse him. The Knights have their own new quarterback in Matthew Tuomala, but they have enough skill guys and talent on defense to keep this one tight.

4. Butler

The Bulldogs open their season in the nightcap of the high school kickoff on Thursday, Aug. 22, against a very tough and balanced Hough team. The Huskies have a great defense and a standout linebacker in Davidson commit Storm Monroe, who will try to slow Butler’s dynamic run game. Expect an all-out war.

5. Providence Day

The Chargers open another season with high expectations, but they’re going to have their hands full with Mountain Island Charter. Coach Robert Washington has built a very nice program in Mount Holly, and the charter school attracts plenty of talent, such as North Carolina commit Elijah Burris.

6. Ardrey Kell

The Knights haven’t had expectations this high put on them for about six seasons, but they are in a very good position. That good feeling won’t likely come on opening night, though, as they face defending 3-AA state champ Weddington and Will Shipley, the nation’s No. 1 running back in the Class of 2021..

7. Charlotte Latin (1-0)

The Hawks opened with a 37-0 beatdown of Covenant Day, even when the Lions had thoughts they could be pretty good this year. Andrew Sumichrast had a pair of receiving scores, and the Hawks’ defense was smothering. They’ll roll again this week.

– Andrew Stark