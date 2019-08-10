Mission34 kickball tourney honors fallen Latin grad

Charlotte Latin will host a kickball tournament for special cause with the Mission34 match, which kicks off Saturday, Aug. 10 on the school’s south campus at 5 p.m. The championship match will be played on the Hawks baseball field at 8 p.m.

Mission34 is a nonprofit established in the memory of former Charlotte Latin and Denison University baseball player Sean Bonner. Bonner took his own life in November of 2018 after a battle with mental health issues.

“At his memorial service, Sean’s sister, Allison, and brother, Ryan, (Latin class of 2020) spoke about him and how much he meant to them,” said Charlotte Latin Sports Information Director Angel Trimble. “His father also spoke, and it was one of the most impactful, genuine, raw and courageous displays of human vulnerability I’ve witnessed. He confessed that they didn’t know, they hadn’t seen it coming (and) that they were blindsided by the depth of emotion Sean was able to keep hidden from his own family.”

Mission34 was founded by Peter Pitroff, a Country Day graduate and Denison lacrosse player who was Bonner’s best friend.

The number “34” was Bonner’s baseball jersey number, with the tagline “A New Type of Tough,” which hopes to change the stigma and obtain a better understanding of mental health.

The group made Mission34 T-shirts, which sold out in their first week of sale. They are working on the logistics of making more according to an article published in “The Denisonian,” the school’s student newspaper.

“His [Bonner’s] dad said something that really stuck out to me which was ‘Sean is the type of guy that can bring people together,’” Pitroff was quoted as saying. “Sean touched the lives of so many people, and I was lucky enough to have known him during his time growing up, and at Denison. Being able to bring these two communities together to both celebrate his life and raise awareness for mental health is very powerful.

“Mission34 is raw and evolving. I think our main goal right now is to continue to build a presence, and to get as many people excited about what we have going on as possible. Mental health is a huge issue both on college campuses and our society as a whole. We believe M34 has the power to spread beyond Denison and we are hopeful to get as many people involved as possible”

To keep up with Mission34, follow them on Instagram at @Mission34SPB.