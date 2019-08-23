Football Game Picks for Aug. 23

All Games Friday, Aug. 23, unless otherwise noted

Ardrey Kell at Weddington: The Knights want to start strong with high expectations lingering, but this isn’t the game to do it. Will Shipley and the Warriors’ new-look offense will be too much for AK to take. Winner: Weddington

Butler vs. Hough (*Aug. 22 at Matthews Sportsplex): Both teams have elite running backs and talent all over the field in this exciting opener. Butler usually comes out of the gate sharp, but this is a pick-em type game. Winner: Butler

South Meck at Charlotte Catholic: New Sabres coach Joe Evans is building excitement and has his team believing. However, two-time defending champion Charlotte Catholic is 31-1 over the past two years and will be too much. Winner: Charlotte Catholic

Charlotte Christian vs. Sun Valley (*Aug. 22 at Matthews Sportsplex): This is another intriguing opening-night matchup. Christian is the two-time champs who have lost once in the past two years. Sun Valley is trying to start a new era at quarterback with freshman phenom Carson Black. Winner: Charlotte Christian

Country Day at Trinity Byrnes (0-1): The Bucs are fresh off their NCISAA Division II crown and ready to roll into 2019. Trinity Byrnes went 11-2 last season but lost 35-24 in its opener. Winner: Country Day

Greensboro Panthers vs Charlotte Latin (1-0): The Hawks dominated Covenant Day 37-0 in the team’s openers last week and should get to 2-0 with another easy victory. Winner: Charlotte Latin

Independence at North Meck: Two storied programs kick it off on opening night. Indy wants to come out throwing, but the Vikings have a good secondary and strong overall defense. Winner: North Meck

Olympic at Myers Park: Olympic will be jazzed up for this one with a new coach trying to slay the giant. Myers Park needed a pass at the buzzer to beat Mooresville 6-3 in their last scrimmage. I’ll bet that fueled coach Scott Chadwick’s fire. Winner: Myers Park

East Meck vs Providence: East Meck was horrendous last season, but will look to kick 2019 off with a bang. Coach Weslee Ward will have his Panthers ready, and they should prevail. Winner: Providence

Providence Day vs. Mountain Island Charter (at UNC Charlotte): The Chargers started 0-3 last year and can ill afford a repeat, but the Raptors are loaded with talent of their own, including running back Elijah Burris. Winner: Mountain Island Charter

West Meck at Rocky River: The Hawks were the So. Meck 7 co-champs last season, but have a new coach. Rocky River is looking to make a huge jump, and an opening-night victory would help. Winner: Rocky River