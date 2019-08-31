Disc golf world champion to compete at Winthrop

WINTHROP — Paul McBeth looks to defend his US Disc Golf Championship title at the United States Disc Golf Championship from Oct. 2 to 5 at Winthrop University.

He has won the USDGC twice, including in 2018.

“I feel like I’m entering ​a ​ prime,” McBeth said. “I need to just physically take care of myself. I feel great.”

McBeth won his fifth PDGA Professional Disc Golf World Championships from Aug. 13 to 17 in Peoria, Illinois. He has won 15 Majors and 21 National Tour events, as well as $470,254.09 in earnings, throughout his 12-year career.

