Myers Park QB commits to Alabama

Drake Maye threw 3,201 yards and 36 touchdowns for the Mustangs this

season. Photo courtesy of Myers Park

CHARLOTTE – Myers Park quarterback Drake Maye ended speculation when he announced on Twitter that he had committed to Alabama and its legendary coach Nick Saban.

“Committed to The University of Alabama! Roll Tide,” he wrote July 25 on his Twitter account.

Maye had at least 21 scholarship offers on his 247Sports.com page, including from North Carolina where his father, Mark, was a quarterback after starring at Independence. Maye’s brother, Luke, was an all-American on the Tar Heel basketball team.

The “Crystal Ball” recruit projector on 247Sports.com had the 4-star recruit 100% headed to North Carolina, but other factors, including former Sun Valley all-American Sam Howell attending the school, may have contributed to him looking out of state.

When he narrowed his choices down in a February tweet, Maye listed 12 schools other than Alabama being in the lead with North Carolina, N.C. State, Auburn, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Ohio State, Maryland, Michigan, Wake Forest, Maryland and Ohio State all mentioned.

Maye is ranked the No. 107 overall prospect and North Carolina’s No. 7-rated recruit in the Class of 2021.

This past season, Maye threw for 3,201 yards and 36 touchdowns against just five interceptions. Those numbers helped the Mustangs reach their first regional final and win a school-record 13 games.

With Texas A&M commit Muhsin Muhammad III, N.C. State commit Porter Rooks, Country Day transfer Twan Flip, sophomore Jordan Bly and Division I tight end Logan Mauldin all in the mix, Maye should put up big numbers for a team expected to excel.