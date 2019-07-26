CISAA announces all-conference, all-state teams

Marissa Hart (No. 8) won the CISAA Player of the Year and was named to the first team of both the all-conference and all-state soccer teams. Hart was also the N.C. Gatorade Player of the Year and led the Chargers to the state championship. She’ll play next season at Princeton. Andrew Stark/MMHW photo

The Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association announced its all-conference athletes for the 2019 spring sports season. In conjunction, the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association named the all-state teams for each sport. Below is a list of recipients in all sports.

Girls soccer

Conference champ: Providence Day (state champions)

Player of the Year: Marissa Hart, Providence Day

First team all-conference

Providence Day: Marissa Hart, Louisa Bynum, Morgan Hart, Katerina Peroulas and Kennedy Jones; Charlotte Latin: Ruthie Jones, Sully Williams and Mary Gale Godwin; Covenant Day: Sedona Dancu; Country Day: Cameron Grainger

Second team all-conference

Covenant Day: Katherine Ashley; Country Day: Adriana Thompson and Harper Shaw; Charlotte Latin: Brooke Bellavia, Anna Calloway and Katie Sanger; Providence Day: Maggie Carrabell, Taylor France and Ashyln Richards; Charlotte Christian: Taylor Holbrooks

NCISAA all-state:

Charlotte Latin: Ruthie Jones, Mary Gale Godwin and Sully Williams; Providence Day: Marissa Hart, Morgan Hart, Kennedy Jones and Katerina Peroulas; Country Day: Cameron Grainger

Boys Tennis

Conference champ: Country Day (state champions)

Player of the Year: David Saye, Country Day

First team CISAA:

Country Day: David Saye, Bennett Turner, Kaelan Van Cleeff; Providence Day: Alex Bitter and Alex Sandoval; Charlotte Latin: Aathreya Mahesh

Second Team CISAA

Country Day: Will Coburn and Tarun Prakash; Providence Day: James Kurani; Charlotte Latin: Smith O’Leary

NCISAA all-state tennis:

Aathreya Mahesh (Charlotte Latin); Alex Sandoval (Providence Day); David Saye (Charlotte Country Day) and Bennett Turner (Charlotte Country Day)

Boys Lacrosse:

Conference champ: Providence Day

Player of the Year: Connor Hoben, Charlotte Latin

First team CISAA:

Providence Day: Nolan Fauchier, Mac Hale, Cole Jessey, Connor Lewis; Charlotte Latin: Connor Hoben and Connor Mackey; Charlotte Christian: Adam Gilmartin; Country Day: Sean Krupa, Graham Mitchell and Phelps Thompson

Second team CISAA:

Country Day: Jarratt Bell, Ian Firth, Ford Hiller, Taylor Lafar and Burke Logan; Charlotte Latin: Ryan Bonner and Will Zwetolitz; Providence Day: Tylter Campbell and Will Mann; Charlotte Christian: Will Newsom

NCISAA all-state lacrosse:

Providence Day: Nolan Faucier, Mac Hale and Cole Jesse; Charlotte Latin: Connor Mackey and Collin Hoben; Country Day: Sean Kupra, Graham Mitchell and Phelps Thomas

Girls Lacrosse

Conference champ: Charlotte Latin (state champions)

Player of the Year: Sadie Charles Calame, Country Day

First team CISAA:

Country Day: Sadie Charles Calame, Blake Burnam, Emily Cory, Jordy Miller, Evelyn Palmer, Taylor Riley and Addie Riley; Charlotte Latin: Carter Barlow, Zoe Claytor, Cece Colombo, Gracie Colombo, Emily Harris, Megan Klingenburg, Paige Klingenburg, Casey Thomsen and Virginia Troutman; Providence Day: Cassidy Doffermyre

NCISAA all-state girls lacrosse:

Charlotte Latin: Carter Barlow, Cece Colombo, Gracie Colombo, Megan Klingenburg and Casey Thomsen; Country Day: Sadie Charles Calame, Emily Cory, Jordy Miller and Addie Riley

Baseball

Conference champ: Charlotte Christian (state champions)

Player of the Year: JT Killen, Charlotte Christian

First team CISAA baseball:

Charlotte Christian: JT Killen, Brett Adams, Matthew Siverling; Providence Day: Owen Tappy and John Miralia; Covenant Day: Phillip Abner and Robert Stone; Charlotte Latin: Britt Fuller; Country Day: Will Jeffries

Second team CISAA:

Covenant Day: Zach Brighton; Providence Day: Jack Linder and Colin Raven; Country Day: Christopher Manzano, Henry Merchant, Huck Wathan; Charlotte Christian: Matt Mayers and Shane Russell; Charlotte Latin: Nathan Samii

NCISAA all-state baseball

Charlotte Christian: JT Killen, Brett Adams and Matthew Silverling: Providence Day: John Miralia and Owen Tappy; Covenant Day: Phillip Abner; Country Day: Will Jeffries

Softball

Conference champ: Cannon School

Player of the Year: Jala Wright, Providence Day

First team CISAA

Providence Day: Jala Wright, Marian Gallis; Charlotte Christian: Anna Barnett; Charlotte Latin: Tiana Sullivan; Country Day: Katie Batten; Covenant Day: Taylor Houseton and Sadie Evans;

Second team CISAA

Providence Day: Amanda Cruz, Katie Hollowell; Charlotte Christian: Wynne Gore and MC Eaton; Country Day: Lindsay Batten; Charlotte Latin: Meredith Reese and Chloe Ciucevich

NCISAA all-state softball

Providence Day: Jala Wright and Marian Gallis; Covenant Day: Taylor Houseton; Charlotte Christian: Anna Barnett

Golf

First team all-state

Charlotte Latin: Collin Adams, Jack Dannermann and Wilson Thrift; Providence Day: Spencer Turtz

Second team all-state:

Country Day: Timmy Gannon and Max Jacobson; Charlotte Latin: Will Gray: Charlotte Christian: Thomas Maye and Ben McCartney; Covenant Day: Kyle Kufic