CISAA announces all-conference, all-state teams

The Charlotte Independent Schools Athletic Association announced its all-conference athletes for the 2019 spring sports season. In conjunction, the North Carolina Independent Schools Athletic Association named the all-state teams for each sport. Below is a list of recipients in all sports.
Girls soccer
Conference champ: Providence Day (state champions)
Player of the Year: Marissa Hart, Providence Day
First team all-conference
Providence Day: Marissa Hart, Louisa Bynum, Morgan Hart, Katerina Peroulas and Kennedy Jones; Charlotte Latin: Ruthie Jones, Sully Williams and Mary Gale Godwin; Covenant Day: Sedona Dancu; Country Day: Cameron Grainger
Second team all-conference
Covenant Day: Katherine Ashley; Country Day: Adriana Thompson and Harper Shaw; Charlotte Latin: Brooke Bellavia, Anna Calloway and Katie Sanger; Providence Day: Maggie Carrabell, Taylor France and Ashyln Richards; Charlotte Christian: Taylor Holbrooks
NCISAA all-state:
Charlotte Latin: Ruthie Jones, Mary Gale Godwin and Sully Williams; Providence Day: Marissa Hart, Morgan Hart, Kennedy Jones and Katerina Peroulas; Country Day: Cameron Grainger
Boys Tennis
Conference champ: Country Day (state champions)
Player of the Year: David Saye, Country Day
First team CISAA:
Country Day: David Saye, Bennett Turner, Kaelan Van Cleeff; Providence Day: Alex Bitter and Alex Sandoval; Charlotte Latin: Aathreya Mahesh
Second Team CISAA
Country Day: Will Coburn and Tarun Prakash; Providence Day: James Kurani; Charlotte Latin: Smith O’Leary
NCISAA all-state tennis:
Aathreya Mahesh (Charlotte Latin); Alex Sandoval (Providence Day); David Saye (Charlotte Country Day) and Bennett Turner (Charlotte Country Day)
Boys Lacrosse:
Conference champ: Providence Day
Player of the Year: Connor Hoben, Charlotte Latin
First team CISAA:
Providence Day: Nolan Fauchier, Mac Hale, Cole Jessey, Connor Lewis; Charlotte Latin: Connor Hoben and Connor Mackey; Charlotte Christian: Adam Gilmartin; Country Day: Sean Krupa, Graham Mitchell and Phelps Thompson
Second team CISAA:
Country Day: Jarratt Bell, Ian Firth, Ford Hiller, Taylor Lafar and Burke Logan; Charlotte Latin: Ryan Bonner and Will Zwetolitz; Providence Day: Tylter Campbell and Will Mann; Charlotte Christian: Will Newsom
NCISAA all-state lacrosse:
Providence Day: Nolan Faucier, Mac Hale and Cole Jesse; Charlotte Latin: Connor Mackey and Collin Hoben; Country Day: Sean Kupra, Graham Mitchell and Phelps Thomas
Girls Lacrosse
Conference champ: Charlotte Latin (state champions)
Player of the Year: Sadie Charles Calame, Country Day
First team CISAA:
Country Day: Sadie Charles Calame, Blake Burnam, Emily Cory, Jordy Miller, Evelyn Palmer, Taylor Riley and Addie Riley; Charlotte Latin: Carter Barlow, Zoe Claytor, Cece Colombo, Gracie Colombo, Emily Harris, Megan Klingenburg, Paige Klingenburg, Casey Thomsen and Virginia Troutman; Providence Day: Cassidy Doffermyre
NCISAA all-state girls lacrosse:
Charlotte Latin: Carter Barlow, Cece Colombo, Gracie Colombo, Megan Klingenburg and Casey Thomsen; Country Day: Sadie Charles Calame, Emily Cory, Jordy Miller and Addie Riley
Baseball
Conference champ: Charlotte Christian (state champions)
Player of the Year: JT Killen, Charlotte Christian
First team CISAA baseball:
Charlotte Christian: JT Killen, Brett Adams, Matthew Siverling; Providence Day: Owen Tappy and John Miralia; Covenant Day: Phillip Abner and Robert Stone; Charlotte Latin: Britt Fuller; Country Day: Will Jeffries
Second team CISAA:
Covenant Day: Zach Brighton; Providence Day: Jack Linder and Colin Raven; Country Day: Christopher Manzano, Henry Merchant, Huck Wathan; Charlotte Christian: Matt Mayers and Shane Russell; Charlotte Latin: Nathan Samii
NCISAA all-state baseball
Charlotte Christian: JT Killen, Brett Adams and Matthew Silverling: Providence Day: John Miralia and Owen Tappy; Covenant Day: Phillip Abner; Country Day: Will Jeffries
Softball
Conference champ: Cannon School
Player of the Year: Jala Wright, Providence Day
First team CISAA
Providence Day: Jala Wright, Marian Gallis; Charlotte Christian: Anna Barnett; Charlotte Latin: Tiana Sullivan; Country Day: Katie Batten; Covenant Day: Taylor Houseton and Sadie Evans;
Second team CISAA
Providence Day: Amanda Cruz, Katie Hollowell; Charlotte Christian: Wynne Gore and MC Eaton; Country Day: Lindsay Batten; Charlotte Latin: Meredith Reese and Chloe Ciucevich
NCISAA all-state softball
Providence Day: Jala Wright and Marian Gallis; Covenant Day: Taylor Houseton; Charlotte Christian: Anna Barnett
Golf
First team all-state
Charlotte Latin: Collin Adams, Jack Dannermann and Wilson Thrift; Providence Day: Spencer Turtz
Second team all-state:
Country Day: Timmy Gannon and Max Jacobson; Charlotte Latin: Will Gray: Charlotte Christian: Thomas Maye and Ben McCartney; Covenant Day: Kyle Kufic
