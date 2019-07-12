Area baseball, softball players earn recognition

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association recently released its all-state and all-district softball teams for the 2019 spring season after previously releasing its baseball teams.

Below is a rundown of area NCHSAA and N.C. Independent Schools Athletic Association baseball and softball players who were named to their sanctioning body’s all-district and all-state teams.

Note: The NCISAA doesn’t recognize all-district players, only naming an all-state team

NCHSAA All-District softball team:

• 3A: Maddy Hanson, Charlotte Catholic; Paige Rivas Charlotte Catholic; and Julia Tramontano, Charlotte Catholic.

• 4A: Phoebe Florian, Ardrey Kell; Lexi Markle, Ardrey Kell; Sam Mitchell, Ardrey Kell; Lynn Porter, Ardrey Kell; Carolyn Bentley, Providence; Lili Bowen, Providence; and Jenna McCauley, Providence.

-Phoebe Florian, Ardrey Kell, was named 4A Player of the Year.

-Carolyn Bentley, Providence, was named 4A Pitcher of the Year.

NCHSAA All-State teams:

• 3A: Maddy Hanson, Charlotte Catholic; and Paige Rivas, Charlotte Catholic.

• 4A; Phoebe Florian, Ardrey Kell; Lexi Markle, Ardrey Kell; Carolyn Bentley, Providence; Lili Bowen, Providence; Jenna McCauley, Providence.

NCISAA All-State team:

• 4A: Anna Barnett, Charlotte Christian; Jala Wright, Providence Day; Marian Gallis, Providence; and Tiana Sullivan Charlotte Latin.

NCHSAA All-District Baseball Team:

• 4A: Noah Hall, Providence: Sam Kagan, Providence; Trey Tujetsch, Ardrey Kell; and Patrick Alvarez, Myers Park.

NCISAA All-State Baseball Team:

• 4A: JTKillen, Charlotte Christian; Brett Adams, Charlotte Christian; Matthew Siverling, Charlotte Christian; Owen Tappy, Providence Day; John Miralia, Providence Day; and Will Jeffries, Country Day.