3 area golfers qualify for Dogwood Junior Boys Championship

GOLDSBORO – Spencer Turtz, of Carmel Country Club, earned medalist honors with a score of four-under par 68 during section qualifying for the Dogwood Junior Boys Championship on July 12 at the Goldsboro Municipal Golf Course.

Turtz was among 17 players to advance to the Carolinas Golf Association tournament, which will be held July 30 to Aug. 1 at River Run Country Club in Davidson. The cut line fell at five-over par, 77.

William Grasty, of Charlotte Country Club, was among four players tying for second with a gross score of par 72. Josh Newman, of Ballantyne Country Club, tied for sixth with a score of 73.