Schuchart wins United Rentals Patriot Nationals

CONCORD – Logan Schuchart’s car was as wide as his eyes in the last lap of the United Rentals Patriot Nationals on May 25 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

With $15,000 on the line to the winner and a hard-charging James McFadden behind him, Schuchart ran a perfect lap around the four-tenths-mile oval to pocket the cash and claim one of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars’ most coveted trophies.

McFadden got to Schuchart’s rear exiting Turn 2 before Schuchart created enough of a gap to hang on by 0.104 seconds at the finish.

“You can have a good idea of how much tire you have left, but those last couple laps, it stuck and it still felt like I had grip,” Schuchart said. “It was funny because that (tire) started off used. I’m pretty sure it was on the rack from last year because we didn’t want to waste a new tire starting 14th, but it didn’t matter tonight.”

McFadden won second place, followed by Kerry Madsen, Dave Blaney and Giovanni Scelzi.

Brown wins SECA race

The South Eastern Crate Association Late Models kicked off Saturday’s festivities with a door-to-door, fender-banging battle that saw Michael Brown emerge victorious.

“I hope the fans liked that,” Brown said. “I drove my butt off those last few laps. It was a fun race. I’m just fortunate to have great people behind me. That’s important in this sport. We really worked our butt off, me and my dad, to get to this point.”

Furman Parton finished second, followed by Dillon Brown, Gray Parton and Joshua Bishop.