Reddick wins Alsco 300

CONCORD – Tyler Reddick led a race-high 110 laps and pulled away from Justin Allgaier and Jeffrey Earnhardt in the closing laps of the Alsco 300 on May 25 at Charlotte Motor Speedway to claim his second NASCAR Xfinity Series win.

Reddick took the lead for good with 16 laps to go and beat runner-up Allgaier by 2.1 seconds. Allgaier had pitted for four fresh tires with 28 laps to go and rallied from 11th in the latter stages.

“We had a two-week off period and instead of goofing off or going on vacation the guys worked really hard and showed off in practice,” Reddick said. “ I’m just really proud of the effort of the guys.”

Earnhardt wound up third – the best finish of his Xfinity Series career. He was followed by Noah Gragson, Justin Haley, Michael Annett, Jeb Burton, Ryan Sieg, Austin Cindric and Brandon Jones.

Polesitter Christopher Bell led 33 of the first 90 circuits before a crash ended his day early.