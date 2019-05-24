PD girls win 7th straight NCISAA title; boys tie for title after protest

The Providence Day girls track and field team won their seventh straight NCISAA title in dominating fashion. Photo courtesy of Ed Prisco

CHARLOTTE – The Providence Day girls team put up a dominating performance to win its seventh consecutive NCISAA track and field championship while the boys finished as runner-ups for the second consecutive season after winning each of the previous four titles. But, after a protest, the Chargers were found to have tied Christ School.

The protest arose as a scoring issue.

Originally, the Chargers were said to have scored 142.50 to Christ School’s 150.5.

But with a new rule just put in place this season, teams can now place as many runners as they can get into the top eight in any event. It used to just be the top three for any one team.

The Chargers placed Christian Landis first, Jason Krell second, Colter Nichols fifth, Andrew Riolo seventh and Adam Habas eighth in the 3,200-meter run.

With the scoring adjusted, the Chargers tied Christ School at 147.5 points and were named co-champions.

The Charger boys led the way with five championships.

Adam Roupas won the 300 hurdles, Spencer Wood took first in the triple jump, Landis won the 3,200 title and Krell held off a strong field to take the 1,600.

In addition, Roupas, Kelechi Eziri, Olufemi Cole and Ben Joyner combined to win the 4×100 relay.

Metrolina Christian had three individual state champions, including Jadus Davis (100), Lance Penegar (shot put) and Jed Wooten (110 hurdles).

Country Day got wins from Marcus Woods (200) and Jack Stajos (discus).

In addition, Charlotte Christian’s Henry Rutledge won the long jump.

Overall, Christ School and Providence Day split the titles with 1,447.5 points each.They were followed by Country Day (63, third), Metrolina Christian (52, fourth), Charlotte Latin (46.5, fifth), Charlotte Christian (42.5, sixth) and Covenant Day (34.5, eighth).

The Charger girls put up 156 points altogether, which was 31 better than runner-up Country Day.

Freshman standout Falon Spearman led the Chargers by winning both the 100- and 300-meter hurdles to get Providence Day off on the right foot.

Spearman would later help a pair of Charger relay teams win as she teamed with Myah Gabriel, Olivia Hee and Camryn Taylor in the 4×100 and Taylor, Reagan Peterson and Leah Horwitz in the 4×400.

Hee was also victorious in the long jump and placed second in both the 100 and 200.

Eliza Cardwell won the 800, was second in the 100 and 300 hurdles and placed fourth in the long jump.

Molly Firr won the 800 to round out the Chargers’ individual winners, but they also took gold in the 4×200 team of Peterson, Gabriel, Camille Hough and Taylor.

Zoe Weatherington and Kaia Putnam both claimed two events each to lead Country Day to a second-place finish.

Weatherington won gold in the shot put and discus while Putnam won the 100 and 200 sprint races.

Clarkson Graham won the 400 while Sophie Spada won the 1,600.

The Bucs also won the 4×800 with Linda Fonville, Graham, Kathryn Leighty and Spada combining on the win.

Metrolina Christian had two individual winners on the girls side of the track as Daphne Bogert topped the pole vault and Taylor Pogues won the long jump.

Charlotte Latin’s Madeleine Pease took first in the high jump.

Charlotte Christian’s Abby Goad won the triple jump.

Overall, the Chargers won with 156 points and were followed by Country Day (125, second), Charlotte Latin (73, third), Charlotte Christian (57, fifth), Metrolina Christian (37, eighth) and Covenant Day (34, ninth) in the 13-team field.

Panther girls second in NCHSAA 4A

Providence finished second overall to lead all area teams at the NCHSAA 4A track and field championship, which concluded May 19 at the Irvin Bell Track in Greensboro.

The Panthers were led by standout junior Ella Mainwaring Foster, who won an individual gold medal in the 400-meter race. She also teamed with Nimeesha Coleman, Amanda Watson and Ariana Rivera to win the 4×400 relay.

The Panthers also placed second in the 4×200 (Coleman, Holly Klug, Mainwaring Foster and Rivera).

Other top-five performers for the Panthers included Coleman (second in 300 hurdles), Rivera (third in 300 hurdles) and Watson (fourth in the 800).

Rocky River’s Jirah Sidberry was the Ravens only girls champion as the senior N.C. State commit won the long jump.

Myers Park’s 4×800 team of Brenda Gray, Sofia Christofaro, Beasley Gordon and Cora Cooke rounded out the area girls winners.

Panther Creek won the girls race with 56.5 points. They were followed by Providence (second, 47 points), Myers Park (fourth, 36), Ardrey Kell (14th, 19), Butler T-24th, 10), Rocky River

Southern Mecklenburg produced two state champions in South Meck’s Jabari Dalton and Rocky River’s Christopher Alexander.

Dalton took gold in the 300 hurdles while Alexander, an N.C. State commit, won the triple jump.

Cary won the boys event with 46 points, 12 more than runner-up East Meck. Other south Charlotte teams included Rocky River (11th, 22 points), Myers Park (21st, 12.5), Ardrey Kell (T-12, 12), South Meck (T-24th, 11) and Providence (T-40th, five).