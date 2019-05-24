Area teams bow out just short of playoffs

CHARLOTTE – All eight of the remaining southern Mecklenburg County teams bowed out of the playoffs on May 17 or 18 in soccer, lacrosse, baseball and softball.

Baseball had three teams still in the NCHSAA fourth round action and one playing for a state title in the NCISAA Division II.

In 4A ball, No. 2 seed Providence fell 5-4 to Mooresville, an 11 seed. The Blue Devils jumped out to an early 3-0 lead, but the Panthers would get one run in the fifth when Sam Kagan drove home Patrick Bloomingburg to cut the lead to 3-1.

Mooresville would expand the lead to 5-1 going into the seventh. The Panthers scored three runs on just one hit by taking advantage of a pair of walks and a hit batsman, but the Panthers season ended with the bases loaded in the bottom of the seventh inning with a pop out to the Mooresville catcher.

The Panthers finished 25-4.

In 1A baseball, Queens Grant advanced to the fourth round of the playoffs for the first time in school history.

After a first-round bye, the Stallions opened with a harrowing 5-4 win in 11 innings over Lincoln Charter and continued with a 10-1 win over Mount Airy.

Their season was cut short by Uwharrie Charter Academy, who ended the Stallions’ season with a 10-5 win on April 17.

Queens Grant finished 19-8.

In NCISAA 3A finals, Carmel Christian made a run to the title game but fell to a very good High Point Christian team, which finished 24-4.

The Cougars received a first round bye, and defeated SouthLake Christian 11-10 to advance past the second round. In the semifinals, the Cougars beat Christ School 5-3.

In the best-of-three championship, High Point Christian swept the series with a 5-2 win on April 17 and a 9-1 win the following afternoon.

Carmel Christian finished 11-11.

The Providence softball team was still alive in 4A ball, but fell 11-3 to South Caldwell on April 17. The Panthers took leads of 1-0 and 2-1, but South Caldwell blew open a close game with six runs in the sixth inning.

Senior Lili Bowen had two hits for the Panthers and led the regular starters in most offensive categories including batting average (.543), home runs (8), RBIs, (40), runs scored (34), doubles (7) and triples (7).

Providence finished 18-6.

In NCHSAA 4A lacrosse, Ardrey Kell wrapped up a dream season with a trip to the title game and a young roster ready to build up this season when the Knights went 20-3.

The Knights knocked off Grimsley (19-0), Reagan (17-5), Myers Park (12-11) and Page (11-5) to reach the championship game.

The Knights trailed just 3-2 after one quarter, but Bishop McGuinness put up five goals in the second and three in the third to pull away for the 12-5 win.

In NCISAA boys lacrosse, Country Day made living dangerously the norm, but in the end fell one goal short of a state championship.

The Bucs had defeated Durham Academy (10-6) and Providence Day (10-9) in the semifinals, but couldn’t continue their magic against Christ School, who escaped with a 7-6 win.

The Bucs fell to 19-6 on the season.

In 1A/2A/3A girls lacrosse, Charlotte Catholic advanced to the final only to fall 17-10 to Cardinal Gibbons.

The Cougars had gotten past Hickory (27-13), Myers Park (19-10), Lake Norman (21-5) and Marvin Ridge (19-7) to reach the finals.

The teams were tied at 6 at the break, but the Cougars couldn’t keep up in the second half. They fell to 17-5 on the season.

Finally, in girls soccer, it was Charlotte Catholic again.

The Cougars had won 10 of 11, but a double overtime 2-1 loss to Cuthbertson ended their season in the third round on May 16 at 16-4-3.