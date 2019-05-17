17-year-old passes NASCAR star to win Outlaws race

CONCORD – The youngest driver in the United Rentals Patriot Nationals captured the checkered flag May 24 at The Dirt Track at Charlotte.

Giovanni Scelzi, a 17-year-old, passed NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson with six laps to go to score the second win of his young World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Cars career.

Larson, who won the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at Charlotte Motor Speedway, appeared ready to claim the first stage of his bid for two Outlaw wins and a Coca-Cola 600 triumph to complete the weekend.

Scelzi pulled away in the closing circuits to beat Larson by 1.115 seconds and score a $15,000 payday. Larson ended up second with Logan Schuchart in third, Brad Sweet fourth and David Gravel fifth.