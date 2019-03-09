zMAX Dragway introduces Night of Fire to NHRA event

Photo courtesy of Charlotte Motor Speedway

CONCORD – The NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals roars to life with a new Night of Fire on April 26 at zMAX Dragway.

In addition to attractions including East10Drift ride-alongs and the NHRA’s only four-wide Mountain Motor Pro Stock races, the first night of the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals will bring pyrotechnics, pre-qualifying DJ sets and competitors in Top Fuel, Funny Car, Mountain Motor Pro Stock, Pro Stock Motorcycle and Pro Mod.

Gates open at noon, allowing fans access to their favorite drivers, cars and teams in the midway.

“Adding the Night of Fire to the NGK Spark Plugs NHRA Four-Wide Nationals is going to give our fans more new, exciting elements to one of drag racing’s biggest, most spectacular weekends,” said Greg Walter, general manager of the speedway.

Weekend passes start at $99 with single-day tickets available.

Visit www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or call 800-455-3267 for details.