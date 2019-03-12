Providence Day alum earns SEC POY honors

Grant Williams

CHARLOTTE – Former Providence Day basketball star Grant Williams has been named the SEC Player of the Year for the second straight season.

Williams, a junior forward for Tennessee, averages 19.3 points, 7.7 rebounds, 3.3 assists, 1.5 blocks and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 57 percent from the field and 83 percent from the free-throw line.

He becomes just the 10th player in SEC history to win the award in back-to-back years and the first since Corliss Williamson did so in 1994 and 1995 while at Arkansas.

Williams is also the second Providence Day player to win the SEC Player of the Year twice, joining former Charger Tiffany Mitchell, a former South Carolina star who now plays with Indiana in the WNBA.