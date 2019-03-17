NASCAR announces Hall of Fame nominees

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – NASCAR announced the 20 nominees for the NASCAR Hall of Fame’s Class of 2020, as well as the five nominees for the Landmark Award for Outstanding Contributions to NASCAR.

The list includes six first-time NASCAR Hall of Fame nominees, including Sam Ard, Neil Bonnett, Marvin Panch, Jim Paschal, Tony Stewart and Red Vogt.

Five inductees will be elected by the NASCAR Hall of Fame Voting Panel, which includes a nationwide fan vote on www.NASCAR.com. Voting Day for the 2020 class will be May 22.

The 20 nominees for induction are as follows:

• Sam Ard, NASCAR Xfinity Series pioneer and two-time champion

• Buddy Baker, won 19 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the Daytona 500 and Southern 500

• Neil Bonnett, won 18 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including consecutive Coca-Cola 600 victories

• Red Farmer, three-time Late Model Sportsman champion; 1956 Modified champion

• Ray Fox, legendary engine builder, crew chief and car owner

• Harry Gant, winner of 18 NASCAR Cup Series races, including two Southern 500 victories

• Joe Gibbs, combined for nine car owner championships in Cup and XFINITY series

• John Holman, won two NASCAR Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

• Harry Hyde, 1970 NASCAR Cup Series championship crew chief

• Bobby Labonte, won a championship in both the Cup Series and XFINITY Series

• Hershel McGriff, 1986 NASCAR west series champion

• Ralph Moody, won two NASCAR Cup Series championships as co-owner of Holman-Moody Racing

• Marvin Panch, won 17 times in the NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1961 Daytona 500

• Jim Paschal, 23 of his 25 NASCAR Cup Series wins came on short tracks

• Larry Phillips, only five-time NASCAR weekly series national champion

• Ricky Rudd, won 23 times in NASCAR Cup Series, including the 1997 Brickyard 400

• Mike Stefanik, winner of record-tying nine NASCAR championships

• Tony Stewart, three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion, two-time Brickyard 400 winner

• Red Vogt, the first master mechanic of NASCAR, and a founding member

• Waddell Wilson, won three NASCAR Cup Series championships as an engine builder

The five nominees for the Landmark Award are as follows:

• Edsel Ford II, member of the Board of Directors for Ford Motor Company, long-time NASCAR supporter

• Alvin Hawkins, NASCAR’s first flagman, established NASCAR racing at Bowman Gray Stadium with Bill France Sr.

• Mike Helton, named third president of NASCAR in 2000; career included track operator roles at Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway

• Dr. Joseph Mattioli, founder of Pocono Raceway

• Ralph Seagraves, formed groundbreaking Winston-NASCAR partnership as executive with R.J. Reynolds Tobacco Company