Keith St. Onge sets barefoot tournament course record

SHERRILL’S FORD – Keith St. Onge performed multiple 180-degree turns, backward one-foots and tumbleturns to set a new course record at the 41st annual New Year’s Day Barefoot Tournament.
St. Onge, 19-time National Champion and 11-time World Gold Medalist, overcame a disappointing first round to perform a 262-second run coupled with 840 points in tricks for a new course record of 1,102 points.
“The challenging water conditions caught me by surprise in the first round,” he said. “The second round I was more cautious, though I risked the front-to-back turns for additional points and to be able to change up my muscle groups.”
Contestants came from New Jersey, Indiana and Florida to compete in the event.
More than $2,100 was raised for Samaritan’s Feet, a Charlotte-based charity that provides shoes to underprivileged people around the world.
