Dixon joins Charlotte Independence coaching staff

CHARLOTTE – Independence Head Coach Jim McGuinness added Dave Dixon as an assistant coach.

“It’s important when you’re coming from outside, like myself, you have someone who understands the dynamic of the league,” McGuinness said.

Dixon served as head coach for USL League 2 side Charlotte Eagles from 2014 to 2017. The 2015 PDL Coachof the Year won back-to-back South Atlantic Championships.

After the 2017 championship, Dixon became an assistant coach for Indy Eleven.

He has served as the coaching director for Charlotte Soccer Academy Matthews.

“The Independence plays a really important role in building the game in Charlotte, and I’m looking forward to being a part of that,” Dixon said.