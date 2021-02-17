Wells Fargo invests in six Black-owned banks

SAN FRANCISCO – Wells Fargo announced equity investments in six African American Minority Depository Institutions as part of its March 10, 2020, pledge to invest up to $50 million in Black-owned banks.

The banks will have access to a Wells Fargo relationship team that will provide financial, technological and product development expertise to help each institution grow and benefit their communities.

This investment is part of Wells Fargo’s effort to generate a more inclusive recovery across the country.

“These investments are designed to help the banks become stronger and more impactful to the minority communities they serve, which leads to economic revitalization and job opportunities,” said Bill Daley, vice chairman of public affairs at Wells Fargo.

M&F Bank in Durham and Optus Bank in Columbia, S.C., were among the six banks.

“February is Black History Month, and we are proud to announce these investments at this time because they reflect our dedication to helping African American communities, many of which continue to fight the destructive economic impact of the pandemic,” said Kleber Santos, head of diverse segments, representation and inclusion at Wells Fargo. “Wells Fargo wants to help drive stabilization and recovery by using our financial resources and our ability to act as a partner in order to generate better outcomes.”