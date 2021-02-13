Waltonwood Cotswold collects donations for homeless, others

CHARLOTTE – Waltonwood Cotswold is looking to give back as Random Acts of Kindness Day approaches on Feb. 17.

The senior living community has partnered with Mecklenburg County Community Support Services to gather donations for the homeless, domestic violence victims and veterans.

Some of the items residents, associates and their family members are collecting include socks, blankets and toiletry items. The community has boxes set up around the community to collect items and will do so throughout February.

“In these trying times when so many are struggling, it is important to give back to Charlotte in any way we can,” said Logan Diard, life enrichment manager. “The Community Support Services division of Mecklenburg County is helping better the lives of so many, so we at Waltonwood Cotswold are committed to doing our part for the community.”

Mecklenburg County Community Support Services is a branch within the Mecklenburg County’s Health and Human Services Agency. It works to transform lives within the community by supporting veterans, endling homelessness, treating substance abuse, and preventing and intervening in community and domestic violence.

There are a variety of programs within the department targeted with this goal in mind, including Shelter Plus Care, Crisis Counseling and Building with Our Veterans.

“Even though we are currently not open to the public, we are excited for our residents to partake in our efforts to give back to the community,” said Tammy Mullins, executive director at Waltonwood Cotswold. “Community outreach is very important to us, and we are hopeful that residents of our community and their families are able to find spare, everyday items to contribute for those less fortunate.”

Waltonwood Cotswold offers assisted living and memory care apartments in private one- and two-bedroom and studio floor plans for up to 117 residents. Visit www.waltonwood.com for details.