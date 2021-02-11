UNC alum’s book helps student-athletes consider careers after sports

CHARLOTTE – Andy Dinkin’s “Going Pro in Life” was named a finalist in the “College Guides” category of the 2020 Best Book Awards sponsored by American Book Fest.

The nearly 400 winners and finalists were selected from over 2,000 entries from traditional and independent publishers.

SPARK Publications published and nominated Dinkin’s book.

Dinkin, a former UNC-Chapel Hill offensive lineman during Mack Brown’s first stint with the Tar Heels, launched the book and a virtual training seminar to help student-athletes create a strategy on how to land a viable job after college.

Brown wrote the forward in the book.

“Andy Dinkin has done a great service to young athletes everywhere,” Brown said. “Although they don’t think of it now, in a few years most of them will no longer be playing in stadiums and arenas for thousands of people. They will be earning a living some other way.”

The 18th annual American Book Fest recognized more than 400 winners and finalists in more than 90 categories. Awards were presented for titles published in 2018-2020.

“I am passionate about helping college student-athletes reach their full potential after their playing career ends,” Dinkin said. “The exposure the book gained from this award is helping me reach a broader audience, and that is what excites me the most.”