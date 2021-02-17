Truliant gives $40,000 to financial education grants

WINSTON-SALEM – Three Charlotte schools won financial education grants from Truliant Federal Credit Union.

The fund is intended to strengthen financial literacy in grades 6-12 by supplying up to $5,000 in financial-education grants to public-school teachers so they can incorporate financial education opportunities into their classrooms.

Truliant is distributing more than $40,000 to this year’s winners, which include:

• South Mecklenburg High: The $1,000 grant is being used as a stipend and start-up funding for five students to participate in workshops so they can start a new business idea.

• Ranson IB Middle: The $5,000 grant will be used to support the Stock Market Game. Students will improve team-building, financial literacy and 21st-century skills as well as be exposed to a college or university business program.

• Northridge Middle: Students will be introduced to entrepreneurship with a focus on marketing, financial literacy and leadership development with a $3,500 grant. The program will end with a “Shark Tank” competition.

“Study after study shows that Americans fall woefully short of being financially literate,” said Atticus Simpson, community affairs director at Truliant. “We hope and believe our focus on financial education in the classroom will support teachers, educate students and better prepare the future workforce for equitable economic mobility and growth.”

Truliant created the Financial Education Grants in 2016 to recognize its milestone of reaching 200,000 member-owners. The fund, now in its fifth year, has provided $200,000 to school programs.