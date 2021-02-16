Townhomes target McKee Road, I-485

CHARLOTTE – The Charlotte City Council voted to rezone 2.3 vacant acres between McKee Road and Interstate 485 on Feb. 15, allowing Lewis RE Group to develop up to 18 single-family attached dwelling units.

The site plan calls for a three story townhouse with a height of no more than 40 feet. Each unit would have at least a one-car garage. The development will have at least three visitor parking spaces.

The project had higher density than the three units per acre recommended in the South District Plan. However, staff recommended approval because the project provides a buffer between I-485 and surrounding single-family homes.

The project includes a left-turn land into the site.