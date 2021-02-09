Teen wins scholarship for face shield initiative

CHARLOTTE – Katie Chai, 18, of Charlotte, was one of two children named North Carolina’s top youth volunteers of 2021 by The Prudential Spirit of Community Awards for delivering more than 106,000 face shields to protect health care workers across 13 states.

As COVID-19 began to spread into Mecklenburg County in March 2020, Chai began to worry about her parents. Seungjean and Janie Chai are both doctors.

“Our quarantine dinner conversations mainly revolved around our communal and nationwide shortage of PPE,” Chai said.

One night her father showed her an article about engineers in Italy who were 3D printing parts for their respirators. Having taken some engineering classes at Charlotte Latin High School, she wondered whether face shields could be made with her school’s 3D printer.

With the help of engineering teacher Tom Dubick, they created a face shield within three days. Five days later, they delivered 40 to a hospital.

Chai ramped up production with a GoFundMe campaign and begin assembling shields with her family each night from supplies bought around town. She raised more than $114,000 through the campaign.

Earning a Prudential Spirit of Community Award entitles Chai to a $2,500 scholarship, a silver medallion and an invitation to a virtual national recognition celebration in April. There, 10 of the 102 state honorees will be named America’s top youth volunteers of the year, which comes with bigger prizes.

The awards, conducted annually by Prudential Financial and he National Association of Secondary School Principals, honors students in fifth through 12th grades for their contributions to the communities through service.