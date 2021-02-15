Summit explores second-chance employment for people with criminal records

CHARLOTTE – The Center for Community Transitions will host a virtual summit targeting the business community that explores investing in workers with criminal and conviction records.

Patrice Funderburg, the center’s executive director, said the purpose of the summit is to highlight the benefits of tapping into this talent pool and change the narrative around hiring people with criminal records through education and advocacy.

“Employment helps people with criminal records gain economic stability after release and reduces the likelihood they’ll return to prison,” Funderburg said. “By investing in workers with criminal records, we can gain positive employment, wage and recidivism outcomes, improve family stability and promote public safety to benefit the whole community.”

The online summit, “Greater Charlotte Pathways Home: An Executive Convening on Second Chance Employment,” will be held from 7:30 to 9 a.m. Feb. 25.

Jeffrey Korzenik, chief investment strategist with Fifth Third Bank, will discuss why businesses should “open their minds to second-chance hiring practices.” He explores the economic impact of investing in workers with criminal records in his upcoming book, “Untapped Talent: How Second Chance Hiring Works for Your Business and the Community.”

N.C. Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls and N.C. Attorney General Josh Stein will discuss second-chance advocacy.

Charlotte Regional Business Alliance CEO Janet LeBar and SHRM Foundation Executive Director Wendi Safstrom will address the importance of investing in workforce development. They’ll identify ways companies can attract, hire and retain workers with criminal and conviction records.

County Manager Dena Diorio will outline Mecklenburg County’s commitment to second-chance employment.

“Workforce development was identified as a key priority at the county commission’s recent budget retreat,” Diorio said. “These programs provide hope to those who need help and benefits the entire community when folks get a second chance to support themselves and their families.”

Bank of America is sponsoring “Greater Charlotte Pathways Home: An Executive Convening on Second Chance Employment.”

“This important workforce effort provides individuals reentering society access to necessary training and services, which will give them a better shot at getting back on their feet,” said Charles Bowman, Bank of America’s Charlotte market president. “Their desire and motivation to be gainfully employed and a community contributor is there, but they need help to achieve it.”

The event is presented in partnership with Charlotte Works, Goodwill Industries of the Southern Piedmont, NCIA, Center for Employment Opportunities, North Carolina Justice Center, Envoy, NC Department of Public Safety and the GreenLight Foundation.

On the web: https://centerforcommunitytransitions.org/