Spain named to 2021 Real Estate Newsmakers

CHARLOTTE – Mark Spain, the CEO and founder of residential real estate brokerage Mark Spain Real Estate, made his first appearance on an exclusive industry list known as the Real Estate Newsmakers.

RISMedia compiles the annual list. It includes nearly 300 industry members in North America, as showcased in the February issue of RISMedia’s Real Estate magazine and online at RISMedia.com.

Nominees are sent in by the trade magazine’s readership as well as RISMedia’s editorial team. The list is broken into eight categories: Achievers, Crusaders, Futurists, Influencers, Inspirations, Luminaries, Trailblazers and Trendsetters.

Mark Spain was honored on the Trailblazers list.

“One of our core values at Mark Spain Real Estate is leading with a servant’s heart, and serving our clients and communities at the highest level is extremely important to us,” Spain said. “We are incredibly grateful for the growth, success and accomplishments we have achieved and look forward to continuing to make a difference in the communities where we live and serve.”

Mark Spain Real Estate, in addition to posting a 46.5% increase in annual sales volume for 2020, also had a record year of partnerships in giving back to communities.

Some of these sponsorships and gifts included supporting the Cumulus Cares Tornado Relief Radiothon, which raised nearly $240,000 after a Nashville tornado; providing free childcare in Atlanta and Raleigh for first-responders and healthcare professionals during the pandemic; sponsoring a fundraiser for the Nashville Rescue Mission that raised the equivalent of 58,600 meals; and supporting a Charlotte blood drive in conjunction with Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.

Mark Spain Real Estate’s partnerships resulted in nearly a half million dollars raised for 10 causes in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte and Raleigh. His brokerage included 255 agents at the end of 2020.