South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Jan. 29-Feb. 4)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Jan. 29 to Feb. 4:

Lowest Scores

• 9 Spices Indian Cuisine, 8145 Ardrey Kell Road – 87.5

Violations include:

Bottled drink stored in bulk ice machine; various foods weren’t marked by date; sanitizer wasn’t at proper concentration; and small flies were seen throughout back of house, including dish area and in dry storage/prep area.



• BR Cafe, 1431 Sardis Road N., Charlotte – 88

Violations include: Employees washed hands and turned off faucet with bare hands; raw pork was stored over vegetables in walk-in cooler; slicer had food debris and build-up on blade; chicken wings were held on counter during part of inspection while beef was in and out of the refrigerator throughout inspection; and a date sticker on beans stated “ground beef 1/19.”

Charlotte (28209)

• Brazwells Premium Pub, 1627 Montford Drive – 97.5

• Legion Brewing, 5610 Carnegie Blvd. – 96

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 1600 E. Woodlawn Road – 96

• Reid’s Fine Foods, 2823 Selwyn Ave. – 96.5

• Seoul Poke Bowl, 3609 South Blvd. – 98

Charlotte (28210)

• The Auto Pour, 5033 South Blvd. – 99.5

• Hampton Inn & Suites, 6700 Phillips Place Court – 97

• Hilton Garden Inn Bar, 4808 Sharon Road – 98.5

• Hilton Garden Inn Grille, 4808 Sharon Road – 96.5

• Levante’s Pizza, 10405 Park Rd – 97.5

• McDonalds, 8560 Park Road – 97

• Showmars, 1317 Emerywood Drive – 98.5

• Showmars, 9925 Park Cedar Drive – 94.5

Charlotte (28211)

• Capishe, 6555 Morrison Blvd. – 96.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 2921 Providence Road – 97.5

• Circle K, 4500 Randolph Road – 97

• Forks & Fingers, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 96

• Paco`s Tacos & Tequila, 6401 Morrison Blvd. – 97

• Starbucks, 4400 Sharon Road – 97.5

Charlotte (28226)

• Chicken Salad Chick, 7617 Pineville Matthews Road – 98.5

• Dunkin, 7845 Colony Road – 99

• Fresh Market (market), 7625 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Greco Fresh Grille Colony, 7731 Colony Road – 97

• Nakato Japanese Steakhouse, 8500 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98

• Outback Steakhouse (Tender Shack), 8338 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94.5

• Rice & Spice Thai Street Food, 8314 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

Charlotte (28270)

• City BBQ, 1514 Galleria Blvd. – 97

Charlotte (28277)

• Cava Waverly, 6307 Providence Farm Lane – 96

• Chili’s Grill & Bar, 9730 Rea Road – 96

• Edible Arrangements, 12239 North Community House Road – 98

• Genghis Grill, 11324 N. Community House Road – 98

• Harris Teeter (deli/Starbucks), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 95

• Harris Teeter (produce), 16625 Lancaster Hwy. – 99.5

• Hickory Tavern, 12210 Copper Way – 97

• Mahana Fresh, 14815 Ballantyne Village Way – 96.5

• McAlisters Deli, 8046 Providence Road – 98

• McAlisters Deli, 15127 Ballancroft Pkwy. – 98.5

• Mellow Mushroom, 14835 Ballantyne Village Way – 94

• Papa Johns, 9805 Sandy Rock Place – 97.5

• Red Robin, 3415 Toringdon Way – 97.5

• Room 18 Asian – Sushi Bar, 9935 Rea Road – 97

• Shake Shack, 9824 Rea Road – 99

• SPX The Market Place, 13320 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 98.5

• Starbucks (Target), 7860 Rea Road – 97.5

• Starbucks, 9820 Rea Road – 98.5

• Tsuki Japanese Steak House & Sushi Bar, 3429 Toringdon Way – 96.5

• Viva Chicken, 12206 Copper Way – 98

• Viva Chicken,11620 Waverly Center Drive – 96.5

• Whole Foods Market (prepared foods), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 96.5