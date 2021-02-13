South Charlotte restaurant inspections (Feb. 5-11)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 5 to 11:
Lowest Scores
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 84.5
Violations include: Health policy not provided to employees; employee donned gloves to prep ready-to-eat foods without washing hands; several food contact surfaces had dark residue on them; chicken, cooked cauliflower, cooked potatoes, cooked onions and red sauce were held cold enough; and some foods in the flip top didn’t have dates.
All Scores
Charlotte (28209)
• Osteria Luca, 4127 Park Road – 98
Charlotte (28210)
• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 91
• McDonald’s, 6428 Fairview Road – 97.5
• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 96
• Sam’s Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 99.5
• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 91.5
• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 96.5
Charlotte (28211)
• Auntie Anne’s, 4400 Sharon Road – 97
• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 4400 Sharon Road – 95
• Circadian Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 97
• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 97.5
• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 95.5
• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 94
• Nordstrom’s E-Bar, 4400 Sharon Road – 98
• Phil’s Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 97.5
• Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5
• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95
Charlotte (28226)
• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 84.5
• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 97
• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99
• Dunkin/Baskin Robbins, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5
• Jersey Mikes Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 98.5
• Queen City Tea Bar, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95
• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96
• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93
• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria and Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98
Charlotte (28270)
• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98
• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5
Charlotte (28277)
• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 91.5
• Chuy’s 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5
• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 97
• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 93.5
• Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 95.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5
• Harris Teeter (produce), 10616 Providence Rd – 98
• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), -7852 Rea Road – 99
• Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 8610 Camfield St. – 95.5
• Jersey Mikes, 7828 Rea Road – 95.5
• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 98.5
• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 98.5
• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5
• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100
• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 93.5
Pineville
• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99
• Dave & Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5
• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94
• Starbucks, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5
Leave a Reply