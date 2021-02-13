South Charlotte restaurant inspections (Feb. 5-11)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 5 to 11:



Lowest Scores

• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 84.5

Violations include: Health policy not provided to employees; employee donned gloves to prep ready-to-eat foods without washing hands; several food contact surfaces had dark residue on them; chicken, cooked cauliflower, cooked potatoes, cooked onions and red sauce were held cold enough; and some foods in the flip top didn’t have dates.

All Scores

Charlotte (28209)

• Osteria Luca, 4127 Park Road – 98

Charlotte (28210)

• Baoding, 4722 Sharon Road – 91

• McDonald’s, 6428 Fairview Road – 97.5

• Potbelly Sandwich Shop, 4620 Piedmont Row Drive – 96

• Sam’s Mart, 10222 Johnston Road – 99.5

• Tacos Y Mas Los Primos, 1343 Sharon Road W. – 91.5

• Wendy’s, 10729 Park Road – 96.5

Charlotte (28211)

• Auntie Anne’s, 4400 Sharon Road – 97

• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 4400 Sharon Road – 95

• Circadian Food, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 95.5

• Harris Teeter (deli), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 97

• Harris Teeter (meat/seafood), 112 S Sharon Amity Road – 97.5

• Mezeh Mediterranean Grill, 4920 Old Sardis Road – 95.5

• Nordstrom Marketplace Cafe, 4400 Sharon Road – 94

• Nordstrom’s E-Bar, 4400 Sharon Road – 98

• Phil’s Deli II, 4223 Providence Road – 97.5

• Starbucks, 6701 Morrison Blvd. – 98.5

• Subway, 108 S. Sharon Amity Road – 95

Charlotte (28226)

• Bombay Grille, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 84.5

• Brixx Wood Fired Pizza, 7814 Fairview Road – 97

• Chick-fil-A, 3117 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99

• Dunkin/Baskin Robbins, 8334 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

• Jersey Mikes Subs, 7741 Colony Road – 98.5

• Queen City Tea Bar, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Tavern 51, 8700 Pineville-Matthews Road – 96

• Thai House, 8706 Pineville-Matthews Road – 93

• The Rusty Onion Pizzeria and Pourhouse, 6654 Carmel Road – 98

Charlotte (28270)

• Nourish, 1421 Orchard Lake Drive – 98

• Tony’s Pizza, 1605 Galleria Blvd. – 93.5

Charlotte (28277)

• Bella Fresco Cafe, 8200 Providence Road – 91.5

• Chuy’s 7314 Waverly Walk Ave. – 95.5

• Circle K, 15620 Don Lochman Lane – 97

• Co Restaurant, 7416 Waverly Walk Ave. – 93.5

• Einstein Bros. Bagels, 13736 Conlan Circle – 95.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 11135 Golf Links Drive – 98.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 10616 Providence Rd – 98

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), -7852 Rea Road – 99

• Hungry Howie’s Pizza, 8610 Camfield St. – 95.5

• Jersey Mikes, 7828 Rea Road – 95.5

• Noodles & Company, 8016 Providence Road – 98.5

• Open Rice, 9882 Rea Road – 98.5

• Publix (produce), 11222 Providence Road W. – 98.5

• Publix (seafood), 11222 Providence Road W. – 100

• Tazikis Mediterranean Cafe, 7107 Waverly Walk Ave. – 93.5

Pineville

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 99

• Dave & Busters, 11049 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 97.5

• Red Lobster, 9415 Pineville-Matthews Road – 94

• Starbucks, 9015 Pineville-Matthews Road – 99.5