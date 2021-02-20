South Charlotte Restaurant Inspections (Feb. 12-18)

The Mecklenburg County Health Department inspected these restaurants from Feb. 12 to 18:

Lowest Scores

• Dunkin/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy., Charlotte – 87.5

Violations include: Pitchers were stored inside hand sink and sink didn’t have paper towels; plastic containers and a knife were soiled with dried food debris; eggs, sausages, light cream, regular milk and oat milk were not held cold enough; and opened packages of sausages, cream cheese, chicken, ham and fat-free milk were not date marked.

• Pineville Tavern, 314 N Polk St., Pineville – 88

Violations include: Person in charge didn’t ensure food safety rules were followed; open drink and cigarettes were on table with tea/coffee pot; hand sink was blocked with stool, personal items and coats; soup in reach-in refrigerator didn’t cool fast enough; multiple foods were not held cold enough; multiple cooked foods were not date marked; and cleaning solutions were stored over wash area of sink.

Charlotte (28209)

• Burger King, 2901 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Co, 4201 Park Road – 95

• Green Brothers, 2725 South Blvd. – 98.5

• Shake Shack, 1605 E. Woodlawn Road – 99

• Tacos El Nevado, 4640 South Blvd. – 97

Charlotte (28211)

• Cruzn Cooks, 3500 Latrobe Drive – 97.5

• Earth Fare (deli), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 98

• Earth Fare (produce), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 100

• Earth Fare (specialty foods), 721 Governor Morrison St. – 99.5

• Harris Teeter (produce), 112 S. Sharon Amity Road – 100

• Publix (deli), 4425 Randolph Road – 98

• The Fresh Market (meat market/seafood), 4207 Providence Road – 99

Charlotte (28226)

• Cabo’s Mexican Cuisine & Cantina, 6676 Carmel Road – 94.5

• Chipotle Mexican Grill, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• Great Harvest Bread Company, 6420 Rea Road – 98

• Harris Teeter (deli/bakery), 7823 Colony Road – 97

• Harris Teeter (seafood/meat), 7823 Colony Road – 99.5

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 7823 Colony Road – 99.5

• Kabuto 51, 7724 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95.5

• McDonald’s, 3315 Pineville-Matthews Road – 95

• Umami Pokerito, 7510 Pineville-Matthews Road – 98.5

Charlotte (28270)

• Food Lion (deli), 9848 Monroe Road – 99.5

• Pizza Hut, 9614 Monroe Road – 96.5

• Zaxby’s, 1930 Sardis Road N. – 95

Charlotte (28277)

• Aloft, 13139 Ballantyne Corporate Place – 99.5

• Antojitos Arroyo, 15105 John J Delaney Drive – 93

• Bahn Thai, 12206 Copper Way – 99

• Ballantyne Hotel and Lodge, 10000 Ballantyne Commons Pkwy. – 95

• Bay Leaf Indian Grill, 14027 Conlan Circle – 94

• Burger 21, 14825 Ballantyne Village Way. – 95.5

• Cabo Fish Taco, 11611 N. Community House Road – 93.5

• Cast Iron Waffles, 9604 Longstone Lane – 98.5

• City Barbeque, 11212 Providence Road W. – 99

• Dunkin/Baskin Robbins, 16131 Lancaster Hwy. – 87.5

• Firebirds, 7716 Rea Road – 90

• Firehouse Subs, 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97

• Firehouse Subs, 8020 Providence Road – 98

• Harris Teeter (produce), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100

• Harris Teeter (Starbucks), 15007 John J Delaney Drive – 100

• Harris Teeter (produce), 7852 Rea Road – 100

• Korean Restaurant, 7323 E. Independence Blvd. – 99

• Libretto’s Pizzeria, 15205 John J Delaney Drive – 98

• Marco’s Pizza, 11218 Providence Road W. – 98.5

• Quiznos Subs, 8031 Ardrey Kell Road – 97

• Starbucks, 11510 Waverly Center Drive – 97

• Whole Foods Market (specialty), 7221 Waverly Walk Ave. – 97.5

Pineville

• Charley’s Philly Steaks, 11025 Carolina Place Pkwy. – 95.5

• Don Pedro Mexican Restaurant, 10015 Lee St. – 96

• Pineville Tavern, 314 N. Polk St. – 88

• Waldhorn Restaurant, 12101 Lancaster Hwy. – 98.5