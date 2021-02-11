Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry celebrates anniversary

CHARLOTTE – Drs. Drew and Joya Lyons are celebrating the seventh year of Smile Savvy Cosmetic Dentistry.

“We are so excited to celebrate our seventh year in business, particularly during the month of February which is both Black History Month and also Valentine’s Day,” Joya Lyons said. “We literally have a business built on love, in a field where there are fewer African Americans. It is the perfect culmination of possibilities.”

The two cosmetic dentists met during a fellowship program at UNC-Chapel Hill, reconnecting years later when they ended up in the same dental program at Meharry.

Going into year seven, the husband-and-wife duo also announced a fee-for-service model for their practice, located at 5818 Highland Shoppes Drive. The couple decided to move from a participating provider for dental insurance companies to the new model after seeing a significant reduction in their fees.

“In most cases, if our patients have out-of-network benefits, they can continue to have their dental care at our office,” Drew Lyons said. “We have found that most of them choose to pay a slightly higher copay for the services we provide at the standard we provide it.”