Below are profiles on finalists for Charlotte Media Group’s 2020 Small Business Person of the Year. Finalists were selected from a pool of community nominations. A panel of judges will evaluate finalists based on criteria that included the successful operation of the business, leadership and community contributions. We will announce a winner in the coming weeks.
Jennifer Adams | Central Bark (link)
Katherine DePrater | The Gift Workshop (link)
Lesley Faulkner | Furnish for Good (link)
George Gagis | Stacks Kitchen (link)
Amie Ha | Aloha Nails Blakeney (link)
Linda Hill | Move Pack Clean (link)
Patrick Holton | Woof ‘n Hoof (link)
Charlotte Klaar | Klaar College Consulting (link)
Anne Lambert | Community Culinary School of Charlotte (link)
Amir Marashi | Greater Charlotte Oral & Facial Surgery (link)
Jordan Matchin | Divine Arts Tattoo (link)
Angela McGraw & Angie Smith | HomeStyles Gallery (link)
Marcie Padgett | Southern Style Designs (link)
Chris Sottile | The Loyalist Market (link)
Danyelle Stephen | Modern Pet Salon (link)
Ada Stevens | SnapHappy Photos LLC (link)
Shannon Tucker | Charlotte Speech & Hearing Center (link)
St. Nektarios Greek Orthodox Church | Church Mouse (link)
