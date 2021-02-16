Rezoning will allow for 455 housing units in Ballantyne

CHARLOTTE – Crescent Communities convinced the Charlotte City Council on Feb. 15 to rezone 18.95 acres on Marvin Road to develop a community with 455 townhome and apartments units.

The developer has committed at least 70 of the 395 apartments will be age-restricted senior affordable housing units. Up to 60 units will be townhomes. The project would extend Ballancroft Parkway to Marvin Road and add a pedestrian refuge island at the connection.

The site was once targeted for a hospital, but Novant Health opted to move that use to east side of Johnston Road.

Staff recommended approval of the project, saying it fit with surround multifamily and non-residential uses.