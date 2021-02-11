Rev Tony: Sacrifice is a part of love

Rev. Tony Marciano

Last year, I had big plans for Valentine’s Day. We would go to my favorite Italian restaurant. I would drop my wife at the door and then park the car. When I entered the restaurant, I would pretend to meet this mysterious woman at the bar and we would fall madly in love. We would then have a romantic dinner together. Unfortunately, my wife was sick in February. By the time she got well, COVID-19 arrived and we never made it to the restaurant.

Love is more than feelings. It is an act of the will. It is when we choose to love someone even when they are unlovable or can’t return the love back to us. It is also about sacrifice.

There is a special bond between an Italian mother and her son. My mother was the first born in America. I am her only son. When I met my wife, I knew she was the one. We married a few years later. My mother was losing “her baby.” After my daughter was born. I remember my mother saying to me that my wife would take the food out of her mouth and give it to our daughter if she needed it. While it sounds gross, my mother was saying that my wife would do whatever it took to take care of our children.

From that point forward, my wife and my mother had an incredible bond. She always lived within 15 minutes of us. Twenty-three years ago, she moved in with us. We enjoyed the first 13 years. Then, my mother started to forget. She repeated herself. She got up in the middle of the night to get dressed. She fell and fractured her hip. When she returned from the hospital, there was a hospital bed in her living room. She slept there the next eight years until the day she died.

Since her death, I read at least 50 articles on individuals with Alzheimer’s. It’s a brain disease. There is no cure. The individual gets worse and then levels off for a while. You think this is their new plateau and then they get worse again. A new plateau and a new normal. Over the past eight years, we were counseled to put my mother in an assisted living center. We had a family meeting where it was discussed. My sisters did research on various places to put mom. While my sisters planned to move her there, it was her daughter-in-law, my wife who would figuratively throw herself in front of the door stating that her mother-in-law was not leaving this house. My sisters backed down.

Don’t think this was easy. My mother deteriorated from using the toilet to a porta potty to diapers. The bed sores were huge. We could not go away for vacation. It took two months of organizing overnight coverage just to be gone for two nights.

My wife sacrificed so my mother could have her wish, to die in her home. My wife made that wish happen. She gave of herself when my mother had nothing to give back to her. There were no warm, fuzzy feelings. It was the right thing to do. As my wife often said, “She deserves to live out her days in her home.” This was based on 43 years of relationship.

Isn’t that what Christ has done for us? He sacrificed himself to be in relationship with us.

I’ll be back soon. Until then, live well my friend.

The Rev. Tony Marciano is the president/CEO of the Charlotte Rescue Mission. Visit www.charlotterescuemission.org for details.