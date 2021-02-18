Restaurant sells artwork made by assisted living residents

A Queen City Assisted Living resident holds up her artwork. This piece and others are for sale at Toucan Louie’s West End. The average price of the artwork is $12. Money from each purchase goes directly back to the artist.

Queen City Assisted Living residents began using artwork as a way to relax as a new employee with a graphic design and fine art background joined the community’s activities team.

She was quick to get the residents interested in this new hobby. At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, residents in her classes were creating more artwork than ever before.

Rebils creates art daily to relax. Her commitment to art was one reason Queen City Assisted Living decided to work to integrate the work into the greater community by partnering with Toucan Louie’s West End in Charlotte. Photos courtesy of Queen City Assisted Living

The center’s enrichment coordinator, Travis Friot, took notice. Friot got the idea to reach out to Toucan Louie’s West End to see if the restaurant would be interested in displaying and selling the art.

“The restaurant owner was very happy to be involved as he is a small business and loves to work with community members,” Friot said. “We met him at the restaurant to look at the space and we were sold by the available wall space, disability-accessible environment, and welcoming personality of the owner. I had pitched the idea to the residents and they were totally on board with it from the very beginning.”

Shortly after the initial meeting, the residents’ artwork went up for sale at Toucan Louie’s. Prices depend on the type of art. The average price of each piece is $12.

“We have several residents who are regulars in the art classes and they love the idea of creating something that they can proudly display and then use the sales to purchase necessities,” Friot said.