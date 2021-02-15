Report outlines the state of Center City Charlotte

CHARLOTTE – Charlotte’s Center City is poised to compete for jobs, investment and talent in a post-pandemic world, with more than $3 billion in development planned for 2021, according to a new report from Charlotte Center City Partners.

The 2021 State of the Center City report offers a snapshot of current and planned development within Charlotte Center City.

“Coming out of the pandemic, we must be more resilient, strategic and responsive, but I am optimistic about our community’s future,” CEO Michael Smith said. “Our pipeline is strong. Institutional investors continue to subscribe to Charlotte’s promise, recognizing the unique value of this region and the urban core. We believe Charlotte has a unique opportunity to emerge from the pandemic stronger, more competitive and ready to seize the future.”

Among highlights from the report:

• $3 billion in development planned for 2021.

• Tech talent has grown 38% over the past five years.

• 3.9 million square feet of office planned.

• 552,000 square feet of retail space planned.

• Charlotte ranked sixth on list of best places to live in the U.S.

• 35 hotels with 7,600-plus rooms planned by 2024.

“We continue to be inspired by our innovative small business owners who have persevered through these extraordinarily difficult times,” Smith said. “The face and personality of our Center City is driven by these small businesses and smart entrepreneurs who embody the ways a thriving central business district offers Charlotte the recipe for restoration and economic recovery.”