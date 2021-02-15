Pet Supermarket tells all about guinea pigs

FLORIDA – Pet Supermarket is hosting an educational workshop designed to train people on how to properly care for guinea pigs.

The socially-distanced workshop will be held Feb. 27 from 1 to 2 p.m.

During the event, representatives from Pet Supermarket will not only share information about proper care for these small pets, but they will also show various ways to set up a guinea pig habitat at home.

Representatives will also remain available for questions and product recommendations.

Attendees will receive exclusive coupons and promotions valid on Saturday and Sunday only. COVID-19 store protocols, including social distancing and mask wearing, will be enforced.

Participating stores will require that guests sign in to reserve a spot.

Visit www.petsupermarket.com or https://www.facebook.com/PetSupermarket for details.