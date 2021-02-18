Parking to give way to new uses in Montford-area redevelopment

This shaded region shows where the proposed 8.5-acre site falls in the greater Montford Drive area. The site is located on Hedgemore Road, south of Woodlawn Road, and west of Selwyn Avenue. Photo courtesy of City of Charlotte

Levine Properties plans to transform large surface parking lots on 8.5 acres in the Montford area into more functional space that better connects with the surrounding community.

The 40-year-old office building used to be home to Parsons before the corporation moved to The RailYard in South End last year. Surface level parking lots surround the 131-foot-tall building.

Plans are to retain the building as well as add up to 180,000 additional square feet of office space, 280,000 square feet of structured parking, 7,500 square feet of restaurant or retail space, 250 multifamily units and 120 hotel rooms.

Levine Properties needs the Charlotte City Council to approve rezoning to move forward. The city could vote as early as next month. Attorney Collin Brown presented the plans on behalf of Levine Properties during a Feb. 15 public hearing.

“One of the goals of the (city’s) Park-Woodlawn Plan was to encourage more redevelopment in this area to try and get rid of some of the surface parking areas,” Brown said.

Longtime planner Jonathan Wells spoke in opposition of the project, saying the large structures, ranging from 131 to 180 feet, didn’t fit the area. He also expressed concerns over density, traffic and stormwater. ‘

Councilman Tariq Bokhari defended the project.

“The district rep, staff, the community, neighbors have been engaged in working on this for the better part of two years and I will say my almost fully formed opinion on this is it’s a very strong proposition,” Bokhari said. “It’s one that is smack in the heart of where we need housing, where we need office space, especially exciting office space to bring jobs and particularly where we want walkability right next to this beautiful connector from the Cross Charlotte Trail that’s coming into play.”