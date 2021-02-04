Pair excels at capturing memories

Ada and Doug Stevens met nearly 17 years ago on a dating website. Today, they are happily married and the owners of SnapHappy Photos, LLC. Photo courtesy of Ada Stevens.

CHARLOTTE – When Doug met his now-wife, Ada Stevens, on the dating website Match.com nearly 17 years ago, the two could have never imagined where they’d end up.

Ada Stevens at the time was in an “extremely boring” sales job peddling office equipment, but one day received a camera as a gift from Doug. Once Doug started realizing how much Ada was enjoying her camera, he got her an upgraded version and everything took off from there.

“Little by little, I just kept getting more immersed and he said, ‘Why don’t you just quit your job and do this full time?”’ Ada Stevens said.

She jumped at the chance and immersed herself in photography, even taking a one-on-one class from a man that she’d met at a photography club, which was a game-changer.

She started building a portfolio by photographing her three daughters. Since 2007, Ada Stevens has been the owner of SnapHappy Photos, LLC, first in Florida and now in Charlotte.

Doug joined the gig full-time nine years ago, and the two do a meticulous job at events ranging from portraits, weddings, special events, engagements, food and architecture.

“We are maniacs about our quality,” Ada Stevens said.

But that is not at all in a bad way. Doug, for instance, will only shoot architecture in the bright sunlight to make sure the colors pop their brightest.

And they are flexible, personable and always ask questions to make sure they get it just right.

“We try to look at things from their point of view and look at what they need and not necessarily what we think they need,” Stevens said.

The quality is another story. This is no point-and-click company that dumps thousands of photos on their clients and makes them decide which ones are best.

They shoot only in “camera raw” mode, which requires each image be individually edited. Instead of dumping 20 copies of the same moment, they narrow it down to the best two or three images based on a number of criteria.

SnapHappy Photos, LLC

704-773-0520

https://www.snaphappyphotos.com/