Older adults still getting vaccine as date for educators draws closer

Jim Bolt gets the COVID-19 shot at Charlotte Motor Speedway. Photo courtesy of Atrium Health

Mecklenburg County is gearing up to vaccinate teachers and child care workers starting Feb. 24, as more older adults and health care workers receive their shots and metrics point toward a decline in the spread of COVID-19.

On Feb. 15, County Public Health Director Gibbie Harris and Medical Director Dr. Meg Sullivan participated in a virtual media update, during which they said the rollout is progressing and the data is looking promising.

The county’s average COVID-19 positivity rate was at 9.3% on Feb. 10, indicating moderate community spread (5 to 10% positivity). This is the first time since late November that it’s been consistently in the single digits. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 are also on the decline.

As of Feb. 10, there have been 91,307 cases of COVID-19 with 818 related deaths reported among Mecklenburg County residents. The majority of the cases were adults ages 20 to 59 years old. Almost all deaths were among adults over 60 and adults with underlying chronic illnesses. Nearly half of deaths were connected to active outbreaks at long-term care facilities. Among deaths not connected to outbreaks at long-term care facilities, three in four were people of color, with 40% being non-Hispanic Black.

“We know that although our numbers are moving in the right direction, this is a crucial time for us,” Harris said.

North Carolina is currently providing COVID-19 vaccinations to individuals in Groups 1 and 2, which includes health care workers, long-term care staff and residents and anyone 65 years or older.

Even as mass vaccinations are taking place at Charlotte Motor Speedway, Bank of America Stadium and Bojangles Coliseum, Harris said reducing the spread of the virus continues to be the main focus – especially as new variants are detected. She encouraged residents to wear masks, social distance and restrict unnecessary activity around the community until many more people get their shots.

“There’s not enough vaccine for us to get comfortable,” Harris said.

Anyone working in child care or in PreK-12 schools will be the first members of Group 3 to be vaccinated beginning Feb. 24.

Sullivan said there is no “quota” the state or county was aiming to meet with Groups 1 and 2 before opening up the vaccine to educators. She said a slight decline in appointments made by older adults and health care workers was an indicator that the groups were being successfully served.

Mecklenburg County’s website states there are no available vaccination appointments through March 9. Additional appointments will be added as vaccine supply increases and residents will be notified if they join a waitlist.

Additional frontline essential workers in Group 3 will be eligible for the vaccine starting March 10. This includes those working in critical manufacturing, grocery stores, restaurants, food distribution and supply chain, public safety, government and community services, transportation and public health.

Harris said it’s unlikely every educator will get their first vaccination during the two weeks between Feb. 24 and when the rest of the frontline workers start to line up — there’s just not enough time. Harris said the overall population of essential workers is so large that it could be months before appointments will be open to people in Groups 4 and 5.